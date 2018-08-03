Transfer news: Arturo Vidal swaps Bayern for Barca

August 4

- Takashi Usami has commited his long-term future to Augsburg, putting pen to paper on a deal lasting until 2021, but is set to return to Fortuna Düsseldorf after agreeing a one-year loan deal.

The 26-year-old spent last season at Düsseldorf as they secured promotion to the Bundesliga.

"I was able to develop in many ways last season at Düsseldorf so it was my wish to continue at Düsseldorf and take further steps forward," said Usami, who had previously spent time on loan at Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim before joining Augsburg from Gamba Osaka in 2016.

August 3

- FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Arturo Vidal. After initial interest from Inter Milan, the Chilean thanked the German record titleholders for opening the door when Barca came knocking.

"Thanks to FC Bayern and all the fans," Vidal said. "I really enjoyed my time in Munich. I would like to thank the club for giving me another chance to embrace a new challenge in Barcelona."

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus midfielder, who is set to complete his medical in the coming days, helped the Bavarians to four major domestic titles and had a hand in 40 goals in 124 appearances.

Niko Kovac still boasts a wealth of talent in central midfield though, with Leon Goretzka, the latest recruit, teaming up with James Rodriguez, Thiago, Javi Martinez, Sebastian Rudy and World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso,

- Werder Bremen have announced that centre-back Fallou Diagne has joined Turkish side Konyaspor. The former Freiburg player made just two Bundesliga appearances last season before joining FC Metz on loan.

"We wish Fallou all the best for his future," said sporting director Oliver Baumann on Friday.

Meanwhile, youngster Idrissa Toure will be joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. at Juventus.

August 2

- Mainz have sold Yoshinori Muto to English side Newcastle United for a reported €11 million ($12.8 million). The Japanese striker has signed a four-year contract until 2022 after being granted a UK work permit, but has to wait until his visa process is completed to join the team.

Muto, 26, scored 10 goals in 30 games for Mainz last year, including eight goals in the Bundesliga. He was also part of Japan's World Cup team, making his tournament debut in their final group stage game against Poland.

"As the first Japanese Newcastle United player, I am honoured to be a player for such a big club," Muto said as part of the club's statement.

- Max Meyer has officially completed his move to Crystal Palace. The German midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the London-based club, which finished 11th in England's Premier League last season.

After turning down multiple contract extension offers from Schalke last season, Meyer, 22, had been without a team since July 1. Schalke suspended Meyer for the last two games of last season after the midfielder had a falling out with the club.

Meyer made 28 appearances for Schalke last season, mainly featuring as a holding midfielder. A graduate of Schalke's academy system, Meyer scored 22 goals and recorded 24 assists in 196 appearances with the club.

Benedikt Höwedes made more than 300 appearances for Schalke

July 31

- Former Schalke captain Benedikt Höwedes has signed a four-year deal with Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow. The 30-year-old 2014 World Cup winner spent last season on loan at Italian champions Juventus after failing to feature in new Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco's plans.

The central defender made 335 competitive appearances for the Royal Blues between 2007 and 2017, scoring 23 goals. A local lad and Schalke fan, he was a fan favorite in Gelsenkirchen, even traveling to away games with Schalke's ultras when injured or suspended.

"We wish him all the best in this new chapter in his career at Lokomotiv Moscow, who were very impressive last season," said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel.

July 29

- Bundesliga veteran Claudio Pizarro, 39, has signed for Werder Bremen for the fifth time in his long career after leaving relegated Cologne. The former Bayern Munich striker knows that he is not guaranteed a first-team spot but wants to finish his career at the club for whom he has scored a record 144 goals in 271 games in his four previous spells.

"Claudio knows that he is also here to push and help our young players to reach the next level," said Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann. "I am convinced we can have a great season together," added Pizarro himself.

July 27

- Werder Bremen have made Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen their most expensive acquisition, signing him from Everton for a reported fee of €15 million. Klaassen, 25, signed with Everton before the start of last season, but made just 16 appearances for the Liverpool-based club. He is an important acquisition for a midfield that has lost Thomas Delaney to Borussia Dortmund and Zlatko Junuzovic to Red Bull Salzburg.

- Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Portuguese midfielder Francisco "Chico" Geraldes on a one-year loan from Sporting CP. The loan agreement does not have a purchase clause, according to Sporting CP's president Jose de Sousa Cintra. Frankfurt reportedly had an offer of €6 million ($7 million) for Geraldes rejected by Sporting. The skillful midfielder is under contract with Sporting until June 2021 that has a buyout clause of €45 million.

Geraldes, 23, made 38 appearances for Sporting last season, scoring four times and registering 11 assists. He is a graduate of the Portuguese club's academy system, and has experience in the youth levels of the Portuguese national team.

- Nürnberg have added backup goalkeeper Patric Klandt to their ranks to fill out their keeper depth. Klandt, 34, was with Freiburg last season but spent most of it in the stands. Nürnberg had already recruited Christian Mathenia from Hamburg to compete with starting goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow, who made 23 appearances for the club's first team last season.

July 26

- Two Bundesliga clubs are on the verge of completing deals, with one arriving and one departing. Werder Bremen are reportedly closing on on Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen. Around €15 million is the reported fee for the 25-year-old midfielder, and after Thomas Delaney left for Borussia Dortmund, Werder do have a gap in midfield. Mainz have agreed to sell Yoshinori Muto to Premier League side Newcastle, according to reports from local journalists. The 26-year-old Japan international has long been keen on playing in England apparently. Neither is official yet, but soon expected to be.

July 25

- Borussia Dortmund agreed to send Andre Schürrle on a two-year loan to recently promoted English side Fulham. The deal does not include a purchase clause, according to German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten.

Schürrle, 27, has a minor resurgence last season, scoring two goals and picking up six assists in 26 appearances for Dortmund after missing much of the start of the season through injury. He became a regular under Peter Stöger, then BVB's coach, and was the initial replacement for Michy Batshuayi when the Belgian striker suffered a season-ending knee injury.

With Dortmund adding Marius Wolf to an already crowded depth chart, Schürrle became the odd man out. He returns to London, where he spent one and a half seasons with Chelsea, to join Fulham, who will return to the top flight after spending four seasons in the English championship.

- Hoffenheim have signed Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu from Young Boys Bern. Nuhu, 23, has signed a five-year contract until June 2023 to complete his reported €7 million ($8.2 million) move. He played 45 appearances for the Swiss club last season, scoring three goals. He also picked up 10 yellow cards in the Switzerland's top league, causing him to serve two yellow card suspensions.

- Allan is returning to Germany. Eintracht Frankfurt have signed him on a one-year loan from Liverpool. The Brazilian midfielder spent the 2016-17 season with Hertha Berlin, making 16 appearances. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in Cyprus, making 20 appearances for Apollon Limassol before missing the end of the season with an arm injury.

July 20

- Schalke have loaned out defender Pablo Insua to Spanish team SD Huesca. The side that recently won promotion to the top flight in Spain are supposed to give Insua the game time he needs after his pericardium infection.

July 19

- After a strong World Cup, Benjamin Pavard appears to be on the move. German public broadcaster SWR has reported that Pavard, who is under contract with Stuttgart, has agreed to join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019, when a €35-million ($40.6 million) buyout clause in his contract takes effect. SWR also reported that Pavard could go to Bayern this year, with the two sides negotiating over the transfer fee.

Pavard, 22, started six of France's seven games at the World Cup, including the final against Croatia. He joined Stuttgart from Lille in 2016 for €5 million and helped them earn promotion to the Bundesliga. He started every Bundesliga game for Stuttgart last season, appearing as a right-sided defender as well as in central defense.

July 16

- Fortuna Düsseldorf have signed defender Matthias Zimmermann from Stuttgart. The 26-year-old has signed a two-year contract until June 2020. Zimmermann spent most of last season injured, making just four appearances for Stuttgart's first team.

July 13

- Erik Durm, an unused member of Germany's World Cup-winning squad of 2014, has left Borussia Dortmund for Huddersfield. The Terriers are managed by German boss David Wagner, who used to coach Dortmund's reserve team when Durm was at the club. The full back has struggled for game time and fitness in recent seasons and missed the whole of last season with two major injuries - to his ankle and hip.

- Earlier in the day, a rumor that has continued over the last few weeks is confirmed. Borussia Mönchengladbach have sold Danish defender Jannik Vestergaard to Premier League team Southampton for a reported €20 million. Towering figure of a man, and a good addition for the Saints. While defensively there might be questions for Gladbach, the club have just signed French striker Alassane Plea (25) for €25 million from Nice. So at least they'll be strong going forward.

July 12

- For the second straight year, Eintracht Frankfurt have recruited a forward from the Portuguese first division. The German Cup winners announced on Thursday that they have acquired Goncalo Paciencia from FC Porto for a reported €3 million ($3.5 million) fee. Paciencia, 23, scored 10 goals and recorded seven assists in 36 appearances for Porto last season. The Portuguese strike has signed a four-year deal until June 2022.

Before last season, Frankfurt added Luka Jovic from Lisbon-based club Benfica on a two-year loan agreement. Jovic went on to score nine goals in 27 appearances for Frankfurt.

July 11

- Ukranian winger Andriy Yarmolenko has left Borussia Dortmund after just one season to join Premier League outfit West Ham United. The former Dynamo Kiev winger joined BVB for €25 million last July and started brightly, racking up two goals and four assists in his first six appearances. But as Dortmund declined, and Bosz departed, he began to struggle, though a foot injury that ruled him out for a month also played a part. He joins Gonzalo Castro and Sokratis in exiting Dortmund in this transfer window.

Just hours after confirming Yarmolenko's exit, Dortmund moved to snap up Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season. The promising 19-year-old played for his country at the World Cup and played two games in Real's victorious Champions League campaign last term. Naturally a right back, Hakimi can also play in the middle of the defense. He'll join the Dortmund squad during their tour of the USA from July 18 to 26.

July 10

- The biggest rumor of the summer has now become official. Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid to join Juventus.

July 9

- Bobby Wood has officially joined Hannover on a season-long loan. The American international striker leaves relegated Hamburg after two seasons, scoring 14 goals. Hannover will have the option to buy the player once the loan period expires.

- Emre Can has officially been presented as a Juventus player. The Germany midfielder joins the Italian champions after signing a contract until 2022. Can was inevitably asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored arrival, saying it would be "great" if the Portuguese superstar will join Juve.

- It's official! RB Leipzig have announced that Ralf Rangnick, 60, will coach the Bundesliga club in the 2018-19 season. Former New York Red Bulls coach Jesse March has been named his assistant in Leipzig. Rangnick has a long history with both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, having joined Salzburg as their sporting director in 2012, from which point he was also involved with Leipzig. In 2015-16 he assumed the coaching position at RB Leipzig, leading the club to promotion to the Bundesliga. He then stepped back from the coaching role, hiring Ralf Hasenhüttl as head coach prior to the 2016-17 season, the club's first in the Bundesliga.

Rangnick's latest stint as RB coach is only to last one season, as Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann is to take over in Leipzig in one year's time.

Ralf Rangnick can look forward to another spell in the dugout

July 5

- Newly-promoted third-division side KFC Uerdingen have pulled off a sensational transfer, signing Germany 2014 World Cup winner and former Borussia Dortmund star Kevin Großkreutz on a three-year deal.

The club announced the arrival of "a current defending world champion" on Thursday. "The quality of play that Kevin Großkreutz brings to the table means more to us than the name," said sporting director Nikolas Weinhart. "He's going to bolster our squad enormously and brings plenty of experience with him that we can profit from."

The 29-year-old is the third former-Bundesliga player to sign for the club after Maximilian Beister and Stefan Aigner.

- Newly-promoted Nürnberg have completed the loan signing of Werder Bremen left-back Robert Bauer after the player expressed his desire to seek out a new challenge. The deal also gives Nürnberg the option to make the move permanent further down the line.

"I'm delighted that the long summer break is over for me now and that I finaly get to play again," Bauer told Nürnberg's official website. "Nürnberg is a fantastic club with enthusiastic fans. I will be giving everything I've got to ensure Der Club reach their targets this season."

July 4

- Germany Under-19 international Jan-Niklas Beste has left Borussia Dortmund to join fellow Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen. The youngster has signed a three-year deal with the Green-Whites, who won't rush him into first-team affairs.

"Jan-Niklas is a player with great potential who can anywhere on the left wing," sporting director Frank Baumann said. "Right now he's recovering from a knee injury. After his recovery period, he'll get his chances to train with the first-team, but this season will likely feature for our Under-23 side."

July 3

- Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to return to Italy, according to numerous reports in the German media. The German-born Ghanaian international spent three years at AC Milan between 2010 and 2013 and is now reported to have signed a three-year deal with Serie A rivals Sassuolo Calcio, who finished 11th in the Italian top flight last season,

After one year in Frankfurt during which he helped the Eagles win the German Cup, the 31-year-old's move will take him closer to Milan, where he wife and son still live. Following the departures of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (to Bayer Leverkusen), winger Marius Wolf (to Borussia Dortmund) and midfielder Omar Mascarell (to Schalke) - plus coach Niko Kovac to Bayern Munich - Frankfurt have some rebuilding to do under new coach Adi Hütter.

July 2

- Arsenal have once again looked to Borussia Dortmund to bolster their roster, bringing in defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos for a reported €19 million ($22 million).

Sokratis made 198 appearances for Dortmund over five seasons with the club, winning the German Cup in 2017 under former coach Thomas Tuchel.

Arsenal coach Unai Emery will be hoping the 30-year-old can bring much-needed solidity to Arsenal's troublesome backline.

For Dortmund, it's the third player to leave the club in the offseason after the departures of Roman Weidenfeller (retired) and Gonzalo Castro (Stuttgart).

"We wish 'Papa' the very best in the rest of his career and thank him for his commitment to the black and yellow jersey," Dortmund's sporting director, Michael Zorc, said.

- Nuremberg-born forward Timothy Tillman has returned to the city of his birth, joining Nürnberg on loan from Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old, who has an American father, is considered a precocious talent in Germany.

"I almost ended up at the club in 2008," Tillman told the Nuremberg club website. "It's great that it has worked out now. I know the great history of this club, now I hope that I can play my part in a successful year."

June 28

- Tayfun Korkut's summer rebuild is in full effect after Stuttgart announced deals to bring both Borussia Dortmund's Gonzalo Castro and Wolfsburg's Daniel Didavi to the club.

Former Bayer 04 Leverkusen midfielder Castro, who boasts the experience of 370 Bundesliga appearances, is looking forward to the propsect of helping Stuttgart take the next step after finishing seventh last season.

"I'd like to continue the successful path of the last few months that Stuttgart have been on," Castro told a press conference on Friday. "The team has a very interesting mix of experienced, seasoned professionals and ambitious, talented, young players. I'm looking forward to being part of it. "

Didavi, meanwhile, returns to his former stomping ground have left the club to join Wolfsburg in 2016. "I'm delighted to be back home," said the 28-year-old. "I've missed the fans, the staff and the environment a lot. When the chance arose it was clear I wanted to rejoin Stuttgart. I wore this kit as a kid and I can't wait to put it back on properly."

- Wolfsburg have signed their second striker in the last three days after announcing that Stuttgart's Daniel Ginczek would join their ranks after penning a contract lasting until 2022 with the club.

According to reports, Stuttgart paid €10 million and sent Ginczek, who has scored 20 times in 65 Bundesliga outings, the other way to secure the services of Didavi.

- Borussia Mönchengladbach have added another Swiss international to their ranks after completing a deal to sign Michael Lang from FC Basel 1983.

"Michael is a wing back with a lot of attacking intent and international experience, " sporting director Max Eberl told borussia.de. "We're delighted to be able to bring him on board at Borussia and wish him all the best for his remaining games at the World Cup."

The 27-year-old, who has 272 appearances in the Swiss Super League to his name, joins the Swiss contingent of Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria and Josip Drmic on the books with the Foals.

June 27

- Schalke have announced the signing of Omar Mascarell from Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-year deal.

"We're very happy that Omar has joined us," said Tedesco. "He'll do us a lot of good and has already proved himself in the Bundesliga. He covers a lot of ground, is strong in the tackle and is a very intelligent player. I'm looking forward to working with him."

With Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka departing Gelsenkirchen, the Royal Blues have further bolstered their midfield options with the signing of the 25-year-old, who becomes their fifth signing of the summer after Mark Uth, Salif Sane, Suat Serdar and Steven Skrbybski.

"It's an unbelievable feeling for me to play at this big club at this great stadium," Mascarell said. "I'm a team player and am always there to help the team. I'm also very ambitious. I always want to win, every training session, every game."

- Mainz have managed to acquire the servies of highly-rated 21-year-old Jean-Philippe Mateta from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon on a four-year deal.

"The discussions we had convinced me about the club and the path they're on," Mateta Mainz's official website. "On top of that, the Bundesliga's a great league, the stadiums here are full and the atmosphere in the stands is wonderful. I'm already looking forward to experiencing the Mainz fans at the Opel Arena."

- Augsburg have completed their third signing of the summer after snapping up Finland international Fredrik Jensen, 20, from Eredivisie side FC Twente.

"As a child, you dream of playing in one of Europe's best leagues - I can now make that dream come true with this move to Augsburg," said Jensen, who has has put pen to paper on a contract until 2023 at the WWK Arena. . "I'm looking forward to the challenge and will do everything I can to help the side achieve its aims."

June 26

- Borussia Dortmund have acquired Mainz defender Abdou Diallo for a reported €25 million ($29.2 million) — the second highest transfer in Dortmund's history. Diallo, 22, has signed a five-year contract until June 2023.

Diallo spent just one season at Mainz after joining last summer from AS Monaco. The French defender is expected to replace Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who is headed to London-based club Arsenal.

- Walace, who won the gold medal with Brazil at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is remaining in the Bundesliga. The Brazilian midfielder has signed a four-year contract with Hannover until 2022. Walace, 23, spent the last one and a half seasons with Hamburg, who were relegated to the second division this past season.

- Wolfsburg seem to have found a replacement for the departing Divock Origi. The Wolves have recruited Wout Weghorst from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, who has signed a four-year contract until 2022. Weghorst, 25, has spent the last two seasons with Alkmaar, scoring 45 goals in 86 appearances.

June 24

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha form Swiss Super League side Sion.

Cunha, 18, scored 10 league goals and produced eight assists in 2017/18 and has signed a five-year deal with the club.

"Matheus Cunha is a really intriguing player for us," said sporting director Ralf Rangnick. "The pace and attacking threat he has for his age is impressive and he will fit our philosophy well."

June 21

German international Emre Can has completed his move from Liverpool to Juventus, where he could join up with compatriot Sami Khedira next season.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the Serie A champions. Can made 115 Premier League appearances for Liverpool since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, scoring 10 goals, and was named in Jürgen Klopp's squad for the recent Champions League final against Real Madrid. Can came on in the 83rd minute but couldn't prevent Liverpool's defeat.

June 20

- Former Schalke, Frankfurt and Augsburg midfielder Halil Altintop has announced his retirement from football. The 38-time Turkish international was most recently on the books at second division side Kaiserslautern.

- Newly-promoted Fortuna Düsseldorf have further strengthened their side with the loan signing of talented Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Aymen Barkok. The 20-year-old had previously extended his contract with the Eagles until 2021.

According the Frankfurt, the one-year loan deal contains both the opportunity for Fortuna to make the move permanent and a buy-back clause for Eintracht should they do so. Barkok made 27 Bundesliga appearances last season.

June 19

- Borussia Mönchengladbach have announced the signing of left-back Andreas Poulsen from Danish champions FC Midtylland. The 18-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Foals after making the breakthrough into Midtylland's first-team in the campaign just past.

"Andreas is a highly-talented left-back with pace and an attacking approach, who has already made the leap to a professional level in Denmark," said Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl. "Now it's up to him to take the next step in his career for us. We're delighted he's chosen to join Borussia."

- BREAKING! Click here to read more: Arsenal complete €25m Bernd Leno signing from Bayer Leverkusen.

Bernd Leno spent six years at Leverkusen, playing 304 games since signing from Stuttgart back in 2012.

- It's a case of two in, two out for Eintracht Frankfurt. Having already confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow (Bröndby IF) back in April and sold their No. 1, Lukas Hradecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), and No. 2 Leon Bätge (Würzburger Kickers), the Eagles have brought back a familiar face in the form of Felix Wiedwald, who joins from Leeds United.

Wiedwald made 13 appearances in all competitions for Eintracht during his first stint at the club (2013-2015) and is ready to battle for the No. 1 spot on his forming stomping ground. "First things first, I need settle in Frankfurt, to show what I have to offer and hopefully play as often as possible," said the former Duisburg and Bremen keeper.

- VfL Wolfsburg have completed the signing of Austrian goalkeeper Pavao Pervan after he passed his medical on Tuesday. The 30-year-old, who joins from LASK Linz of the Austrian first division, has agreed a three-year deal with the club that will see him compete with Koen Casteels and Phillip Menzel between the sticks.

June 16

- For the second time in as many days, Union Berlin have announced the signing of another top tier player in SC Freiburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz. The Polish shot-stopper has spent the last two seasons playing back-up to Alexander Schwolow, making just three appearances in all competitions for Christian Streich's side last season, but has been handed the No1 jersey by Die Eisernen.

June 15

- Yuning Zhang has opted to return to West Bromwich Albion following a one-year loan at SV Werder Bremen. Sporting director Frank Baumann described the Chinese international as a "young player who is willing to learn". Zhang never made an appearance for the Werder first team, but was named on the bench for two of their final three games of the 2017/18 campaign.

- 2. Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin have completed the signing of Florian Hübner from Hannover 96. The 27-year-old, who made just nine appearances in Germany's top tier last season, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal in the capital.

June 12

- RB Leipzig have signed defender Marcelo Saracchi from Argentinian side River Plate on a reported €13.5 million ($16 million) transfer. The Uruguayan defender has signed a five-year contract until June, 2023. Saracchi, 20, made 16 appearances for River Plate in Argentina's top league and played in every one of their group stage games in the Copa Libertadores. He joins a young cast of Leipzig defenders that include Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.

- Genki Haraguchi is returning to the Bundesliga, but with Hannover next season. The Japanese winger spent the second half of last season with Fortuna Düsseldorf on loan from Hertha Berlin. Haraguchi, 27, has signed a three-year contract with Hannover to complete the reported €4 million ($4.7 million) transfer from Hertha.

- Nicolai Müller will not go down to the second division with Hamburg. The German midfielder, whose contract with Hamburg expires at the end of June, has signed a two-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt with an option for a third year. Müller, 30, spent most of last season injured after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a goal celebration on the first Bundesliga matchday.

- Werder Bremen have acquired Felix Beijmo from Swedish side Djurgardens IF on a reported €3 million ($3.5 million) transfer. Beijmo, 20, has made 11 appearances this season in Sweden's top league, which runs from April to October. He is expected to play on the opposite flank as fellow countryman Ludwig Augustinsson in Bremen's defense.

June 11

- Vinenzo Grifo has returned to Hoffenheim after failing to make an impact at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The 25-year-old German-Italian forward signed for the Foals after two impressive seasons with Freiburg, helping Christian Streich's side win promotion in 2016 and remain in the Bundesliga in 2017. But he only made nine starts for Gladbach last season and has returned to Hoffenheim, where he played between 2012 and 2014.

"It feels a little bit like coming home," he said, who has made a total of 59 Bundesliga appearances in his career and has signed a four-year deal with Julian Nagelsmann's side.

June 7

- Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of midfielder Thomas Delaney from Werder Bremen for a fee believed to be around €20 million ($23.6 million). The Dane joins on a four-year deal and becomes Dortmund's third signing of the summer after Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt and Marwin Hitz.

- Juventus have signed Brazilian winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell. Costa has agreed a four-year contract with Juventus after they triggered the option to buy the player from Bayern for a fee of 40 million euros ($47.2 million) to be paid over two years. The 27-year-old scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 47 competitive appearances during his season-long loan with Juventus.

Costa helped Juventus to the Serie A title and Coppa Italia.

May 30

- Augsburg have signed a familiar face. Andre Hahn returns to the club where he made his name, hoping to find his form again. Hahn leaves Hamburg, a club and a region he grew up in, for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old attacker has signed a deal until 2022.

May 28

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos looks set to sign for Arsenal for a fee believed to be around €18.3 million ($21.3 million). The 29-year-old Greek international has been at Signal Iduna Park since 2013 but his current contract expires in 2019, and Dortmund are believed to be open to a deal for the player.

Sokratis would become the third former Dortmund player to sign for Arsenal, whose recruitment is overseen by former Dortmund chief scout Sven Mislintat, following moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrik Mkhitaryan, who joined the north London club after a spell at Manchester United.

But the Bundesliga club have moved quickly to snap up Marius Wolf from cup winners Eintracht Frankfurt. The promising winger, 23, cost Dortmund just over €5 million.

May 27

- Hannover have completed their first major signing of the summer, bringing in former Cologne center-back Kevin Wimmer on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

The eight-time Austrian international made 73 appearances in all competitions for Cologne between 2015 and 2017, but failed to make the desired impact at Tottenham and Stoke, culminating in relegation from the Premier League in the 2017/18 campaign. As a result, the 25-year-old is eagerly anticipating making his return in Germany's top-flight.

"Horst Heldt and Andre Breitenreiter gave me a very clear idea of what they envision for Hannover in the coming years and the role I can play," said the 25-year-old. "They were very convincing - I immediately had a great feeling and really wanted to join the 96ers. That's why I'm delighted it's all worked out."

- Not a transfer per se, but news from Munich, where it has been announced that assistant coach Peter Hermann will follow Bayern head coach Jupp Heynckes into retirement.

"I'm going home to retire," the 66-year-old told kicker, admitting the decision was "hard to make" in spite of toying with the idea for several years now. Hermann, who won the treble with Bayern in 2013, enjoyed spells with Schalke, Hamburg and Düsseldorf before reconnecting with Heynckes upon his return back in October 2017.

May 25

- Werder Bremen have completed the signing of former forward Martin Harnik from Hannover. The Austrian, who previously spent three seasons with the Green-Whites at the start of his career, left in 2009, going on to feature in Germany's top two tiers for Fortuna Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Hannover.

"He's a player who can improve us in a sporting sense," said sporting director Frank Baumann.

"His pace and experience should give us more possibilities in attack," said head coach Florian Kohfeldt.

May 24

- Lewis Holtby will go down with Hamburg to the second division after signing a one-year contract extension on Thursday, the club announced. Holtby, whose contract was set to expire at the end of June, scored five goals in Hamburg's last seven games as the Dinos mounted a late season surge to try to avoid relegation, ultimately to no avail.

"For me it was clear quickly that I wanted to remain at HSV," Holtby said as part of the announcement. "The last few weeks were hard, but we have grown closer to our fans."

- Freiburg announced on Thursday that they have signed forward Luca Waldschmidt from recently relegated Hamburg. The 22-year-old forward scored a goal and recorded two assists in 21 appearances for Hamburg this past season. In the club's official statement, Freiburg sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said Waldschmidt "fits well into Freiburg's tradition."

- Hoffenheim announced on Thursday that they have acquired Joshua Brenet from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch defender has signed a four-year contract until June 2022. Brenet, 24, played in all but two of PSV's games last season, scoring once and recording five assists. He is the third player to commit to Hoffenheim this month after the club signed Leonardo Bittencourt from Cologne and Ishak Belfodil from Standard Liege.

- Cologne has found their replacement for the recently departed Lukas Klünter. The relegated side announced on Thursday that they have acquired defender Benno Schmitz from Leipzig and that he has signed a four-year contract until June, 2022. Klünter, who came through Cologne's academy system, signed with Hertha Berlin earlier this month. Schmitz, 23, made just two appearances (one start) for Leipzig this past season.

May 23

- Bayer Leverkusen announced on Wednesday that they have signed Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky on a free transfer. The Finnish goalkeeper, whose contract with Frankfurt is set to expire in June, has signed a five-year deal until June 2023. Hradecky, 28, spent three seasons in Frankfurt, replacing Kevin Trapp when the German international signed with French side Paris-Saint Germain in 2015. He started all 40 games for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and the German Cup this season, helping his side win the latter on Saturday.

- Freiburg announced on Wednesday that they have signed Dominique Heintz from recently relegated Cologne, activating his €3 million ($3.5 million) buyout clause. Heintz, 24, has spent the last three seasons in Cologne after joining from Kaiserslautern before the 2015-16 season. Freiburg did not reveal the length of the contract Heintz signed.

- Hannover announced on Wednesday that they have acquired Japanese forward Takuma Asano on a one-year loan agreement with Arsenal. Asano, 23, spent the last two seasons at Stuttgart on loan from the London-based club, helping the German club achieve promotion from the second division. He made 18 first team appearances last season for Stuttgart, scoring once.

May 22

- Leon Balogun has signed with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, the club announced on Tuesday. Balogun, a Nigerian international who was born in Berlin, spent the past three seasons with Mainz. The 29-year-old defender's contract with Mainz is set to expire in June. He joins a Brighton side that will be entering its second season in the Premier League after earning promotion in 2017.

- Wolfsburg announced on Tuesday that they have appointed Jörg Schmadtke to be the club's new sporting director. The Wolves parted ways with Olaf Rebbe earlier this month after they qualified for the relegation playoff for a second consecutive season. Schmadtke held a similar position at Cologne before being fired last October.

- Fortuna Düsseldorf announced on Tuesday that they have signed left-footed defender Diego Contento from French side Bordeaux. The former Bayern Munich defender signed a two-year contract until June 2020. Contento, 28 spent the last four seasons in Bordeaux, but he made just four appearances at the club this past season.

- Forward Julian Schieber has signed a three-year deal with Augsburg, the club announced on Tuesday. The German striker's contract with Hertha Berlin is set to expire at the end of June, bringing an end to a four-year stint in the German capital. Schieber, 29, made just four appearances this season for Hertha, scoring one goal.

May 19

- Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of FC Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz. The Swiss keeper, whose contract runs out this summer, joins on a free transfer putting pen to paper on a three-year-deal lasting until 2021.

"After five very valuable years at Augsburg, both in a sporting and personal sense, I wanted to experience something different. I'm looking forward to the challenges facing me at a big club like BVB, especially the UEFA Champions League matches."

With Roman Weidenfeller bringing his hanging up his boots following a sterling career earlier this month, Hitz has been brought in to compete in a Swiss showdown with international teammate Roman Bürki for the starting role in Dortmund.

May 18

- Borussia Mönchengladbach have signed Keanan Bennetts from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The 19-year-old Englishman has signed a contract that will keep him with the Foals until 2022.

"Keanan can play in several offensive positions and played for Tottenham in the Premier League 2 and the UEFA youth league last season," Gladbach's sporting director, Max Eberl, said in a statement released by the club. "We believe he is capable of making it in the Bundesliga and we are pleased that he chose Borussia."

Bennetts joins two fellow Englishmen at the club; Reece Oxford, who spent the last season there on loan from West Ham, and Mandela Egbo, who has mainly played for the reserves. Gladbach are reportedly looking to make the Oxford move permanent. All three have represented England at youth levels.

May 17

- Schalke announced on Thursday that they have acquired midfielder Suat Serdar from Mainz. The German under-21 international has signed a four-year contract until 2022. Serdar, 20, is much-needed depth in central midfield as Schalke are set to lose Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka on free transfers.

May 16

- Werder Bremen have announced the signing of Yuya Osako. The 27-year-old Japanese attacker moves from relegated Cologne for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of five million euros.

- Osako had six goals and three assists in all competitions for Cologne last season. He is the second big name to leave the relegated side in three days after Leonardo Bittencourt joined Hoffenheim.



May 15

- Hoffenheim are capitalizing on their direct Champions League qualification and getting some serious business done. Just 24 hours after signing Leonardo Bittencourt from Cologne, they've now completed a move for Algerian international Ishak Belfodil. The 26-year-old forward had been on loan at Werder Bremen from Standard Liège, and has signed a four-year contract.

"Ishak can up top, behind the striker or on the flanks, so he fits our profile perfectly," said sporting director Alexander Rosen. "He is a dangerous forward who is physically and technically strong and who also has great pace.

Belfodil recorded six goals and an assist in 29 competitive appearances for Bremen this season, having scored 17 goals in 40 games for Liège.

May 14

- Stuttgart bolstered their defense on Monday, announcing the signings of Marc-Oliver Kempf, Pablo Maffeo and Borna Sosa. Maffeo, who arrives from English league champion Manchester City, signed a five-year contract. As did Sosa, who currently plays for Croatian side Dynamo Zagreb. Kempf, whose contract with Freiburg expires in June, inked a four-year deal.

The German side, who could participate in the Europa League next season, also added midfielders David Kopasz from Borussia Dortmund and Robert Massimo from Arminia Bielefeld, though Massimo will return to Bielefeld on loan. The club also extended the contracts of defender Emiliano Insua and backup goalkeeper Jens Grahl.

- Hoffenheim announced on Monday that they have signed Cologne winger Leonardo Bittencourt. The 24-year-old German has signed a five-year contract with the club. Bittencourt registered five goals and six assists this past season for Cologne, who were relegated to the second division.

Leonardo Bittencourt was a stand-out performer for a Cologne - when fit.

May 13

- After playing seven and a half seasons with Werder Bremen, midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic will play for Red Bull Salzburg next season. The 30-year-old, whose deal with Bremen expires at the end of June, has signed a three-year deal with the Austrian champions. Junuzovic made 198 appearances for Bremen and scored 54 goals.

May 11

- The Robbery era continues. Arjen Robben has signed a one-year contract extension with Bayern Munich after Franck Ribery did the same four days ago. The Dutch winger is about to complete his ninth season with the Bavarians but is currently recovering from a groin injury. Rafinha has also extended with the Bundesliga champions for another season.

Read more: Arjen Robben and Rafinha both pen new Bayern Munich deals

May 8

- Bayer Leverkusen have acquired Mitchell Weiser from Hertha Berlin, activating a €12 million ($14.4 million) buyout clause in his contract. The 24-year-old defender won the under-21 European Championship with Germany in 2017 and made 31 appearances for Hertha this past season. Weiser has signed a five-year deal with Leverkusen.