Transfer latest: The ins and outs at every Bundesliga club this window

Arminia Bielefeld

Ins: Guilherme Ramos, Bryan Lasme, Masaya Okugawa, Florian Krueger, Janni Serra, Alessandro Schoepf, Sebastian Vasiliadis

Outs: Joey Mueller, Anderson Lucoqui, Joan Edmundsson, Cebio Soukou, Sven Schipplock, Andreas Voglsammer, Can Ozkan, Nils Seufert, Mervin Kalac, Reinhold Yabo, Nikolai Rehnen, Noel Niemann (loan),

Key signing: Ramos, a 23-year-old centre-back signed from Potugese side Feirense, should add more quality to the back line.

Augsburg

Ins: Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Klein, Lasse Guenther

Outs: Rani Khedira, Marek Suchy, Julien Schieber, Jozo Stanich (loan), Lukas Petkov (loan), Benjamin Leneis (loan)

Key signing: The €8m arrival of Dorsch from Gent gives the side quality in and out of possession in front of the defence.

Odilon Kossounou cost Bayer Leverkusen a large sum this transfer window

Bayer Leverkusen

Ins: Odilon Kossounou, Mitchel Bakker, Zidan Sertdemir, Andrey Lunev

Outs: Tin Jedvaj, Demarai Gray, Aleksander Dragovic, Cem Tuerkmen, Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Yannick Schloesser (loan)

Key signing: At €23m, Kossounou represents a huge outlay for a 20-year-old defender with no experience of German football.

Bayern Munich

Ins: Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Sven Ulreich

Outs: David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Alexander Nübel (loan), Lars Lukas Mai (loan), Adrian Fein (loan)

Key signing: Upamecano, at €42.5m, didn’t come cheap from Leipzig, but with Alaba and Boateng now gone, he will be crucial.

Bochum

Ins: Partick Osterhager, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Michael Esser, Eduard Loewen (loan), Takuma Asano

Outs: Robert Zulj, Patrick Drewes, Lars Holtkamp, Thomas Eisfeld

Key signing: Antwi-Adjei will add much-needed pace and goal threat from the left wing.

Borussia Dortmund

Ins: Donyell Malen, Gregor Kobel, Soumaila Koulibaly, Abdoulaye Kamara

Outs: Jadon Sancho, Leonardo Balerdi, Jeremy Toljan, Sergio Gomez, Lukas Piszczek

Key signing: Malen should help soften the blow of losing Sancho, and after an impressive Euros seems a savvy investment, even at €30m

New Borussia Dortmund signing Donyell Malen in action in training

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Ins: Hannes Wolf

Outs: Oscar Wendt, Max Grün, Moritz Nicolas, Michael Lang, Imbrahima Traore, Julio Villalba

Key signing: Wolf will add pace and creativity behind the striker, and comes with Bundesliga experience from RB Leipzig.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ins: Jesper Lindström, Jens Grahl, Christopher Lenz, Fabio Blanco, Rafael Borre, Giant Ramaj, Enrique Garcia

Outs: Andre Silva, Frederik Roennow, Yannick Brugger, Jetro Willems, Lukas Fahrnberger, Jabez Makanda, Elias Boerdner (loan)

Key signing: Lindström arrives from Brondy as one of Denmark’s most exciting young creators – 21 goals in 53 senor appearances to date is testament to his quality in front of goal, too.

Cologne

Ins: Mark Uth, Marvin Schwaebe, Dejan Ljubicic, Timo Huebers, Marvin Obuz

Outs: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Ismail Jacobs, Birger Verstraete, Julian Krahl, Lasse Sobiech, Dominick Drexler, Marcel Risse, Marco Hoeger, Max Meyer, Robert Voloder (loan)

Key signing: Experienced striker Mark Uth’s arrival, on a free from Schalke, could be key for a team that struggled to score throughout last season.

Freiburg

Ins: None

Outs: Brandon Borrello, Chang-hoon Kwon, Florian Kath, Amir Abrashi, Chima Okoroji, Niclas Thiede (loan), Lino Tempelmann (loan)

Key signing: None

Greuther Fürth

Ins: Max Christiansen, Gideon Jung, Nils Seufert, Justin Hoogma (loan), Jessic Ngankjam (loan), Adrien Fein (loan)

Outs: David Raum, Sebastian Ernst, Mergim Mavraj, Alexander Lungwitz, Paul Jaeckel, Marijan Cavar

Key signing: Nils Seufert’s free signing from Arminia will add top-flight experience to a weak midfield.

Nils Seufert joined Greuther Fürth from Arminia Bielefeld this summer

Hertha Berlin

Ins: Suat Serdar, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Stevan Jovetic

Outs: Jhon Cordoba, Sami Khedira, Mathew Leckie, Omar Alderete (loan), Eduard Loewen (loan), Jessic Ngankam (loan)

Key signing: Suat Serdar’s €8m arrival from Schalke adds a tough tackling midfielder capable of driving forward with the ball – the perfect young replacement for failed gamble Khedira.

Hoffenheim

Ins: David Raum, Angelo Stiller, Sebastian Rudy

Outs: Justin Hoogma (loan), Ilay Elmkies (loan)

Key signing: Rudy arrives from Schalke desperate to get his career back on track after a miserable spell in Gelsenkirchen and at Bayern Munich before that. The last season of consistency came at Hoffenheim three years ago. Perhaps, in familiar surroundings, he can arrest the slump.

Mainz

Ins: Silvan Widmer, Anderson Lucoqui, Jae-sung Lee,

Outs: Florian Mueller, Pierre Kunde Malong, Danny Latza, Levin Oestunali, Phillipp Mwene, Robin Quaison, Dong-won Ji, Marlon Mustapha (loan), Issah Abass (loan)

Key signing: At €2.5m, right-back Widmer could prove an absolute steal after impressing for Swiss club Basel and Udinese in Serie A.

Angelino made his move to RB Leipzig permament this summer

RB Leipzig

Ins: Andre Silva, Josko Gvardiol, Angelino, Mohamed Simakan, Benjamin Henrichs, Caden Clark, Brian Brobbey

Outs: Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Hannes Wolf, Fabrice Hartmann (loan), Caden Clark (loan)

Key signing: Silva's arrival is more headline-grabbing, but securing Angelino on a permanent deal is excellent business, even at €18m. The left-back was a key performer while on loan from Manchester City last season.

Stuttgart

Ins: Florian Mueller, Chris Fuehrich, Naouirou Ahamada, Oemer Beyaz

Outs: Nicolas Gonzalez, Gregor Kobel, Pablo Maffeo (loan), Jens Grahl, Marcin Kaminski, Gonzalo Castro, Maxime Awoudja (loan), Antonis Aidonis (loan)

Key signing: Losing highly-rated goalkeeper Kobel to Dortmund is a blow, so the signing of highly-rated youngster Mueller from Mainz is smart business.

Taiwo Awoniyi joined Union from Premier League club Liverpool

Union Berlin

Ins: Taiwo Awoniyi, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Frederik Roennow, Keita Endo, Rick van Drongelen, Rani Khedira, Paul Jaeckel, Levin Östunali, Genki Haraguchi, Pawel Wszolek, Andreas Voglsammer, Kevin Behrens, Timo Baumgartl (loan)

Outs: Marius Bülter, Julius Kade, Nicolai Rapp, Christopher Lenz, Christian Gentner, Florian Hübner, Akaki Gogia, Nikolai Kemlein

Key signing: Striker Awoniyi’s €6.5m arrival from Liverpool seems a lot of money for a player with only 21 Bundesliga games under his belt. But he boasts lightning pace and bags of potential. It could prove a masterstroke.

Wolfsburg

Ins: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Aster Vranckx, Lukas Nmecha, Maximilian Philipp, Felix Nmecha, Yun-sang Hong

Outs: Felix Klaus, Jeffrey Bruma, Lino Katsen (loan), Ulysses Llanez (loan)Tim Siersleben, Yung-san Hing (loan), Bryant Kayo (loan)

Key signing: At €8m, Lukas Nmecha didn't come cheap from Manchester City, but he’s a striker with pace, strength and also poses an aerial threat. If he turns it on, he could be a phenomenal signing.