Transfrau Mano in Islamabad
Image: Vanessa Juercke

Trans Communities in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Sunny is a trans person in Pakistan. To survive, she goes begging. Others are sex workers or eke out a living as dancers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PmCJ

Trans people in Pakistan are often rejected by their families and live in extreme poverty. Of Pakistan's 220 million inhabitants, official figures put the number of people of the "third sex" at 10,000, but the number of unreported cases is estimated to be up to 300,000. Trans people find a new family in the communities. Here they do not have to hide and are not left alone with their fate. Together they struggle for survival in a conservative society and fight for their rights as human beings.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 08.04.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 08.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 21:15 UTC
MON 10.04.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 10.04.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 10.04.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 09.04.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 10.04.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Chinese President Xi Jinping and France's President Emmanuel Macron review troops during a welcome ceremony in Beijing

Macron counting on China to 'bring Russia to its senses'

Politics48 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
