Trains collide in Greece leaving more than a dozen dead

At least 16 people have been killed in Greece after two trains collided, with dozens more injured.

A passenger train collided with a cargo train in central Greece late on Tuesday leaving at least 16 people dead and "tens of people" injured, according to the local fire brigade.

What we know so far

The two trains — a passenger train traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa — collided near the city of Larissa, Konstantinos Agorastos, governor of the broader Thessaly region, told SKAI TV.

"The collision was very strong," he said, adding that the first four carriages had derailed.

The first two carriages were "almost completely destroyed," he said, before adding that around 250 passengers had been safely transported to Thessaloniki on buses.

One passenger, Angelos Tsiamouras, told public television station ERT the accident felt "like an earthquake."

