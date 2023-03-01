  1. Skip to content
A man walks at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece
The accident occurred in near the city of LarissaImage: Kostas Mantziaris/REUTERS
Greece

Trains collide in Greece leaving more than a dozen dead

35 minutes ago

At least 16 people have been killed in Greece after two trains collided, with dozens more injured.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O5vD

A passenger train collided with a cargo train in central Greece late on Tuesday leaving at least 16 people dead and "tens of people" injured, according to the local fire brigade.

What we know so far

The two trains — a passenger train traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa — collided near the city of Larissa, Konstantinos Agorastos, governor of the broader Thessaly region, told SKAI TV.

"The collision was very strong," he said, adding that the first four carriages had derailed.

The first two carriages were "almost completely destroyed," he said, before adding that around 250 passengers had been safely transported to Thessaloniki on buses.

One passenger, Angelos Tsiamouras, told public television station ERT the accident felt "like an earthquake."

More to follow...

mk/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

Politics7 hours ago
