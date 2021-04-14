Training the lower ab muscles

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann shows how to strengthen the lower abdominal muscles.
The indoor fitness firm is recalling one of its top-selling products over safety fears. The company enjoyed a boom from the global lockdowns, with people buying products to work out at home.
Moscow said its pullback of forces near Ukraine was continuing for the second day, following the end of military exercises, but Western powers remain skeptical. Follow DW for the latest.
A report from the UN's Population Fund says pregnancy is an inevitability, not a choice, for many women lacking education, autonomy or contraception.
The Polish and Czech premiers pledged support for the country's independence after meeting with Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv, while Polish deputy PM Kaczynski called for a peacekeeping force to be sent to Ukraine.
