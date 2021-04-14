 Training the lower ab muscles | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 01.04.2022

In Good Shape

Training the lower ab muscles

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann shows how to strengthen the lower abdominal muscles.

Watch video 01:34

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: A woman walks by a sign advertising sugary drinks in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a high rate of obesity and diabetes on June 11, 2013 in New York City. Three months after a judge struck down New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg administration's ban on large sugary drinks, lawyers for Bloomberg are trying to convince an appeals court on Tuesday to reinstate a ban. On Monday, New York City health officials declared a diabetes epidemic in New York stating that deaths linked to the disease have reached an all-time high in the five boroughs of new York. According to the Health Department, a record 5,695 people died from diabetes and related causes in 2011. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The 77 Percent: Are African countries facing an obesity crisis? 14.04.2021

Hepatitis C virus (HCV). Image produced using high-dynamic-range imaging (HDRI) from an image taken with transmission electron microscopy. Viral diameter around 22 nm. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Screening for hepatitis 01.04.2022

Still aus DW-Beitrag 'Leber-Explainer'

What does the liver do? 01.04.2022

Symbolbild Liebe

In Good Shape - Threats to the cardiovascular system 25.03.2022

DW In Good Shape | Leber

Some love for the liver - In good shape 01.04.2022

Themenbild:Alkoholkonsum in Zeiten von Corona am 04.05.2020 steigt an. Ein Mann sitzt alleine und deprimiert,niedergeschlagen an einem Tisch mit einem Glas und leeren Weinflaschen. @Sven Simon Fotoagentur . GmbH & Co. Pressefoto KG # Prinzess-Luise-Str. 41 # 45479 M u e l h e i m / R u h r # Tel. 0208/9413250 # Fax. 0208/9413260 # GLS Bank # BLZ 430 609 67 # Kto. 4030 025 100 # IBAN DE75 4306 0967 4030 0251 00 # BIC GENODEM1GLS # www.svensimon.net. | Verwendung weltweit

Dry January - Goodbye alcohol! 01.04.2022

Still aus NDR-Beitrag ''Leber stirbt leise.

Treating fatty liver 01.04.2022

Grillfleisch | Verwendung weltweit

Hepatitis E - Dangerous liver inflammation 01.04.2022

