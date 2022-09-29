Training Program for Iraqi Business Journalists opens September 29

Fourteen selected participants will learn about constructive journalism principles and goals and how to research and present potential solutions to their country’s most pressing economic problems. More than 80 applications were received, and journalists around the country continue to inquire about participation. The five training modules will also strengthen their expertise in economics, expand their reporting on important economic sectors, on fiscal and monetary policy or on overarching topics such as technology, innovation and sustainability goals.

The program will be implemented by DW Akademie on behalf of GIZ’s Private Sector Development and Employment Promotion Project. The courses will be taught in Arabic and Kurdish; material in English will be translated into Arabic. The participants will meet both online and in person.

“The well-designed program by experts will enable the participants to learn about constructive journalism and use this rigorously, as well as the solution-based approach to report on Iraqi economic reform initiatives,” said Salam Omer, DW Akademie project manager and lead trainer for Iraq.

On October 1, Iraqi and DW Arabia journalists and experts on economics and the media will discuss problems facing economic journalists in Iraq. German Consulate representatives in Erbil are invited to attend.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. With a team of journalists, and content creators, participants can advance their technical skills and learn more about economic and constructive journalism approaches to reporting on the country’s economic reform initiatives.

The training program is offered by the Private Sector Development and Employment Promotion Project (PSD) Iraq in cooperation with DW Akademie. The PSD project is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union. It is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

Contact person DW Akademie:

Arwa Thümer-Al-Obaidi, Project Manager Middle East/North Africa / arwa.al-obaidi@dw.com / T +49.30.4646.8511