Train crash in Czech Republic leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

Two trains collided near the Czech town of Pilsen on Wednesday, killing at least two people and leaving dozens of people injured.

"We can confirm that two people lost their lives at the scene," Czech police said on Twitter.

Police reported that helicopters were helping transport victims to hospital. Emergency services along with the local fire department were also on site dealing with injuries.

According to local media, the trains that collided were the EX 351 train and the OS 7406 train between the Domazlice and Blizejov stations. According to Czech Railways website, the EX 351 is an express service from Munich to Prague. The crash was reported to have taken place after 6 a.m. UTC. Transport Minister Karel Havlicek is heading to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.