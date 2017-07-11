Train crash in Czech Republic leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

Two trains collided near the Czech town of Pilsen on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 31. A further 7 people were critically injured.

"We can confirm that two people lost their lives at the scene," Czech police said on Twitter.

Local emergency services said there were four helicopters helping transport victims to hospital.

Express train from Munich collided with local service

According to local media, the trains that collided were the EX 351 train and the OS 7406 train between the Domazlice and Blizejov stations. According to Czech Railways website, the EX 351 is an express service from Munich to Prague, while the OS 7406 is a regional service.

The crash was reported to have taken place after 6 a.m. UTC.

Transport Minister Karel Havlicek who was on his way to the scene blamed human error. Havlicek took to Twitter saying: "The EX 351 went through a signal indicating stop...and collided with a passenger train."

kb/aw (AFP, Reuters)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.