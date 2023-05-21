Trailblazing artists from Peter Dinklage to RJ Mitte
Inclusivity has seen these artists with disabilities creating waves in art, films or music.
Noah Matthews Matofsky
British actor Noah Matthews Matofsky recently made his debut performance in the American fantasy adventure film based on Peter Pan — Peter Pan & Wendy. Matofsky is the first actor with Down syndrome to star in a Disney film.
Yayoi Kusama
Yayoi Kusama is a Japanese artist known for her artworks that feature polka dots. She has been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which has influenced her art and creative expression. Her artworks, characterized by recurring patterns and vibrant colors, reflect her personal experiences and have made her a significant figure in contemporary art.
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli is a world-famous Italian tenor who is blind. In Germany, he became known — among other things — for his duet with Sarah Brightman on "Time to Say Goodbye" or "Con te partiro." Bocelli is one of several famous tenors with best-selling records in the world.
Billie Eilish
The American pop icon had her breakthrough in 2019 with the hit "Bad Guy." The 21-year-old has won numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards and is the youngest person to ever write and sing a theme song for a James Bond movie, "No Time to Die." She is open about her Tourette syndrome, which was diagnosed in 2014.
Millicent Simmonds
For her role in "A Quiet Place: Part II" (2021), Millicent Simmonds was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. In the horror thriller, she plays the deaf Regan Abbott. The US actress has been deaf herself since the age of two and would like to see people with disabilities more strongly represented in Hollywood.
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage is probably best known for his role in "Game of Thrones" (2011-2019). In the fantasy series, he plays Tyrion Lannister, a man mocked as a dwarf because of his short stature. Undaunted, Lannister drinks copious amounts of wine, has an active sex life and stands up to his enemies. Dinklage has achondroplasia, bone growth disorder that causes disproportionate dwarfism.
Kiera Allen
Kiera Allen debuted as Chloe Sherman in "Run" (2017), becoming the second actress in a wheelchair ever to star in a thriller. "This is not a girl who's made to be a victim or who's only there to inform another character's journey. She defines her own journey. Her disability is a part of that, but it doesn't define who she is. It's similar to the way I view myself," she told the New York Times .
RJ Mitte
RJ Mitte was looking for a role that would allow him to educate people about his living with cerebral palsy. That's how he ended up in the series "Breaking Bad" (2008-2013), where he played Walter White's son for five seasons on crutches and with a slight speech impediment. The cast won the US Emmy TV award in 2014.
CJ Jones
If you saw the 2022 film "Avatar 2: The Way of Water," you may have noticed the Na'vi sign language. CJ Jones developed it for the film. The actor from the USA has been campaigning to promote American Sign Language (ASL) for years. Jones, who is deaf, also played Joe in "Baby Driver" (2017).
Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo came entered the film world via Broadway. The US actor has played Dustin Henderson in the mystery series "Stranger Things" since 2016. Matarazzo has cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic disorder that has affected the development of his bones and teeth. He uses his fame to draw attention to the issue and support others who live with CCD.