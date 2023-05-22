Kiera Allen debuted as Chloe Sherman in "Run" (2017), becoming the second actress in a wheelchair to star in a suspense film. "This is not a girl who's made to be a victim or who's only there to inform another character's journey. She defines her own journey. Her disability is a part of that, but it doesn't define who she is. It's similar to the way I view myself," she told The New York Times.