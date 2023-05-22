Trailblazing artists from Peter Dinklage to Billie Eilish
These artists show diverse conditions don't need to limit creative expression, whether in visual arts, film or music.
Noah Matthews Matofsky
British actor Noah Matthews Matofsky recently made his debut performance in a US fantasy adventure film based on Peter Pan — "Peter Pan & Wendy." Matofsky is the first actor with Down syndrome to star in a Disney film.
Yayoi Kusama
Yayoi Kusama is a Japanese artist known for artworks that feature polka dots. She has been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which has influenced her art and creative expression. Her artworks, characterized by recurring patterns and vibrant colors, reflect her personal experiences and have made her a significant figure in contemporary art.
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli is a world-famous Italian tenor, who is also blind. In Germany, he made a name for himself with his duet with Sarah Brightman, when the two sang "Time to Say Goodbye" or "Con te partiro." Bocelli is just one of several famous tenors whose recordings are bestsellers around the world.
Billie Eilish
The 21-year-old American pop icon had her breakthrough in 2019 with "Bad Guy." She has since won numerous awards, including multiple Grammys, and is the youngest person to write and sing a theme song — No Time To Die — for a James Bond movie. She was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2014 and talks openly about it.
Millicent Simmonds
Millicent Simmonds was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2022 BAFTA Awards for her role in "A Quiet Place: Part II" (2021) . In the horror thriller, the US actress plays the deaf teenager Regan Abbott. Simmonds has herself been deaf since the age of two and would like to see people with disabilities more strongly represented in Hollywood.
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage is probably best known for his role in "Game of Thrones" (2011-2019). In the fantasy series, he plays Tyrion Lannister, a man mocked as a dwarf because of his short stature. Undaunted, Lannister drinks copious amounts of wine, has an active sex life and stands up to his enemies. Dinklage has achondroplasia, "a bone growth disorder that causes disproportionate dwarfism."
Kiera Allen
Kiera Allen debuted as Chloe Sherman in "Run" (2017), becoming the second actress in a wheelchair to star in a suspense film. "This is not a girl who's made to be a victim or who's only there to inform another character's journey. She defines her own journey. Her disability is a part of that, but it doesn't define who she is. It's similar to the way I view myself," she told The New York Times.
RJ Mitte
RJ Mitte was looking for a role that would allow him to educate people about his life with cerebral palsy. That's how he ended up in the series "Breaking Bad" (2008-2013), where he played Walter White's son, on crutches and with a slight speech impediment, for five seasons. The cast won the US Emmy TV award in 2014.
CJ Jones
If you saw the 2022 film "Avatar 2: The Way of Water," you may have noticed the Na'vi sign language. CJ Jones developed it for the film. The US actor, who is deaf, has been campaigning to promote American Sign Language (ASL) for years. He also played Joe in "Baby Driver" (2017).
Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo came entered the film world via Broadway. The US actor has played Dustin Henderson in the mystery series "Stranger Things" since 2016. Matarazzo has cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic disorder that has affected the development of his bones and teeth. He uses his fame to draw attention to the issue and support others who live with CCD.