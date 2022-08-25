Tragic triangle: Is Putin destroying Ukraine, Belarus and Russia?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Putin's war against Ukraine has also seriously impacted life in Russia and Belarus. What does the future look like for Ukraine, Russia and Belarus? Guests: Maryna Rakhlei, GMF, Olga Konsevych, WZB, Ekaterina Shulman, Robert Bosch Academy
Ekaterina Shulman is a political scientist and associate professor at the
Moscow School for the Social and Economic Sciences who left Russia in April to take up a fellowship at the Robert Bosch Stiftung here in Germany.
Olga Konsevych is from Ukraine. Currently Journalist in Residence at the Berlin Social Sciences Center WZB, she’s been overseeing reporting for the online news portal 24TV from her base in Germany.
Maryna Rakhlei, Belarussian freelance journalist. She works with the German Marshall Fund and has written extensively about her homeland.