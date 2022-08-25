 Tragic triangle: Is Putin destroying Ukraine, Belarus and Russia? | To the Point | DW | 25.08.2022

To the Point

Tragic triangle: Is Putin destroying Ukraine, Belarus and Russia?

Putin's war against Ukraine has also seriously impacted life in Russia and Belarus. What does the future look like for Ukraine, Russia and Belarus? Guests: Maryna Rakhlei, GMF, Olga Konsevych, WZB, Ekaterina Shulman, Robert Bosch Academy

To The Point | TTP Ekaterina Shulman

 

Ekaterina Shulman is a political scientist and associate professor at the 
Moscow School for the Social and Economic Sciences who left Russia in April to take up a fellowship at the Robert Bosch Stiftung here in Germany.
 

 

To The Point Olga Konsevych

 

Olga Konsevych is from Ukraine. Currently Journalist in Residence at the Berlin Social Sciences Center WZB, she’s been overseeing reporting for the online news portal 24TV from her base in Germany.

 

To The Point Maryna Rakhlei

 

Maryna Rakhlei, Belarussian freelance journalist. She works with the German Marshall Fund and has written extensively about her homeland. 

