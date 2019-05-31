Trade war 'hasn't made America great again,' says China

The Chinese government on Sunday issued a white paper claiming the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing was hurting the US economy.

"The (US) tariff measures have not boosted American economic growth. Instead, they have done serious harm to the US economy," the Chinese report said, pointing to what it described as a rise in production costs and consumer prices in the US.

"The trade war has not 'made America great again,'" it said, referring to US President Donald Trump's 2016 election slogan.

The Chinese white paper came just days after Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods. Beijing on Friday said it would create a blacklist of "unreliable" foreign firms and individuals, marking a new escalation in the increasingly acrimonious trade dispute between the US and China.

The move is seen as a response to the US government's recent decision to blacklist Chinese technology giant Huawei, denying it access to domestic markets and restricting US sales to the company, though a 90-day reprieve was issued.

After Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs on imports from China, Beijing said it would increase tariffs on $60 billion (€53 billion) worth of US goods, starting June 1.

China ready to negotiate

Trump began his tariff dispute with China last year, complaining about Beijing's business practices such as obligatory technology transfers, intellectual property theft and various non-tariff barriers for foreign firms. Western businesses and investors have long criticized China for making it harder for foreign firms to compete fairly in its vast market.

The tariffs and trade tensions between the US and China — the world's largest and second-largest economies respectively — have been a major source of anxiety worldwide. Many fear that the fallout could have repercussions not just for those two countries, but for entire global growth.

Despite the tensions, Beijing has reiterated that it would like to negotiate with the US to resolve the dispute.

"On the trade friction started by the US: if the US wants to talk, we will keep the door open. If they want to fight, we are ready," Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe told an international security dialogue in Singapore on Sunday.

The white paper also emphasized that "China does not want a trade war, but it is not afraid of one and will fight one if necessary."

The Chinese report on the trade dispute with the US said that Beijing has honored its commitments throughout 11 rounds of talks but Washington backtracked three times over the course, and introduced new conditions.

"But the more the US government is offered, the more it wants," the report said, accusing the Trump administration of "resorting to intimidation and coercion."

"A country's sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and any agreement reached by the two sides must be based on equality and mutual benefit," it said.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Solar panels and washing machines The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

Trump's tariffs and who they target China hike On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Issues with the EU In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

Trump's tariffs and who they target EU fights back The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

Trump's tariffs and who they target European automakers next? May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

Trump's tariffs and who they target India not exempt India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

Trump's tariffs and who they target North American neighbors in tariff spat Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.



