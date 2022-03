The 77 Percent

Tracing the legacy of Hendrik Witbooi

He is a rapper, presenter, activist and the descendent of a Namibian independence fighter. In a collaboration with DW, Simon Witbooi – aka HemelBesem – honors the legacy of his ancestor Hendrik Witbooi in his latest music video. We caught up with him in Cape Town to find out more about his quest to keep the memory of Hendrik Witbooi alive.