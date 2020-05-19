 Tracing conspiracy theories in film | Film | DW | 19.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Tracing conspiracy theories in film

Oliver Stone's 1991 movie about the Kennedy assassination was a masterpiece of the genre. While many of these films come from Hollywood, there’s also a history of conspiracy films in Germany.

  • Film still JFK (Imago/United Archives)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'JFK' (1991)

    US director Oliver Stone has often dealt with conspiracies in his films. His 1991 movie "JFK" looks into the alleged cover-up of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Prosecutor Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) does not believe that a lone gunman killed JFK; his theory is that a widespread network, the "deep state," is behind the assassination.

  • Film still The Parallax View (picture alliance/United Archiv)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'The Parallax View' (1974)

    After the Kennedy assassination, the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War, sections of American society felt a sense of unease. Filmmakers like Alan J. Pakula picked up on this in the 1970s; he directed three films on conspiracy theories arising from such events, one of which was the 1974 "The Parallax View," starring Warren Beatty (right).

  • film still All the President's Men (picture-alliance/dpa)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'All the President's Men' (1976)

    Another Pakula film shot two years later is also a classic conspiracy movie. It tells the story of journalists Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford), who became famous for uncovering a political conspiracy that later went down in history as the Watergate scandal.

  • Film still Manchurian Candidate (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'The Manchurian Candidate' (1962 and 2004)

    Richard Condon's novel "The Manchurian Candidate" was filmed twice: in 1962, as a Cold War thriller starring Frank Sinatra and Laurence Harvey, and in 2004 with Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington (photo). In the more recent film, the story takes place in a Middle East conflict setting. The complex plot is about "remote-controlled" murders under hypnosis and all kinds of conspiracy myths.

  • Film Still 'Vanilla Sky' with Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'Vanilla Sky' (2001)

    This story was also filmed twice, first in 1997 in Spain, as "Open Your Eyes" by Alejandro Amenabar, and again in 2001 in Hollywood by Cameron Crowe under the title "Vanilla Sky," starring Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz. Not so much about political conspiracy, the film pinpoints a corporation that programs and controls people. Or is it really — as the film plot suggests — just a conspiracy theory?

  • film still 'The Da Vinci Code' (Imago/United Archives)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'The Da Vinci Code' (2006)

    Based on the bestseller by Dan Brown, "The Da Vinci Code" (2006) is a contemporary classic of the conspiracy genre. There is not enough space here to list all the conspiracies or theories that play a role in this film. Let's just say it is about religion and the church, about Opus Dei and the Holy Grail. The film was a blockbuster, followed by its sequel, "Illuminati."

  • Film still 'The Ghost Writer' (Kinowelt)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'The Ghost Writer' (2010)

    Ten years ago, Roman Polanski directed a particularly successful film starring Ewan McGregor and Pierce Brosnan (photo). "The Ghost Writer," a thriller about political scheming in foreign and economic policy is actually set in the US, but was for the most part shot in Germany.

  • Film Z (picture-alliance/United Archiv)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'Z' (1969)

    A master of the political film genre, Constantin Costa-Gavras has often looked into conspiracies of all kinds. The Greek-French director shot to fame with "Z" (photo), a fictionalized depiction of the assassination of democratic Greek politician Grigoris Lambrakis. The filmmaker followed up with a few more movies about alleged and actual conspiracies.

  • Film still 23 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    '23' (1998)

    German filmmakers have also tackled the topic of conspiracies. In "23," Hans-Christian Schmid fictionalizes the real-life case of a young hacker who was obsessed by a worldwide conspiracy and died of a presumed suicide in 1989. The number 23 plays a key role in the story. The 1998 film remains relevant to this day.

  • Film still Jud Süss (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'Jud Süss' (1940)

    Between 1933 and 1945 the Nazis commissioned anti-Semitic conspiracy films for propaganda purposes. The best known one was "Jud Süss" (Süss the Jew) with Ferdinand Marian (photo). But unlike the other films listed in our selection — made to entertain people — these conspiracy films had a dead-serious background, aiming to spread anti-Semitic hatred.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (db)


  • Film still JFK (Imago/United Archives)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'JFK' (1991)

    US director Oliver Stone has often dealt with conspiracies in his films. His 1991 movie "JFK" looks into the alleged cover-up of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Prosecutor Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) does not believe that a lone gunman killed JFK; his theory is that a widespread network, the "deep state," is behind the assassination.

  • Film still The Parallax View (picture alliance/United Archiv)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'The Parallax View' (1974)

    After the Kennedy assassination, the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War, sections of American society felt a sense of unease. Filmmakers like Alan J. Pakula picked up on this in the 1970s; he directed three films on conspiracy theories arising from such events, one of which was the 1974 "The Parallax View," starring Warren Beatty (right).

  • film still All the President's Men (picture-alliance/dpa)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'All the President's Men' (1976)

    Another Pakula film shot two years later is also a classic conspiracy movie. It tells the story of journalists Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford), who became famous for uncovering a political conspiracy that later went down in history as the Watergate scandal.

  • Film still Manchurian Candidate (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'The Manchurian Candidate' (1962 and 2004)

    Richard Condon's novel "The Manchurian Candidate" was filmed twice: in 1962, as a Cold War thriller starring Frank Sinatra and Laurence Harvey, and in 2004 with Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington (photo). In the more recent film, the story takes place in a Middle East conflict setting. The complex plot is about "remote-controlled" murders under hypnosis and all kinds of conspiracy myths.

  • Film Still 'Vanilla Sky' with Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'Vanilla Sky' (2001)

    This story was also filmed twice, first in 1997 in Spain, as "Open Your Eyes" by Alejandro Amenabar, and again in 2001 in Hollywood by Cameron Crowe under the title "Vanilla Sky," starring Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz. Not so much about political conspiracy, the film pinpoints a corporation that programs and controls people. Or is it really — as the film plot suggests — just a conspiracy theory?

  • film still 'The Da Vinci Code' (Imago/United Archives)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'The Da Vinci Code' (2006)

    Based on the bestseller by Dan Brown, "The Da Vinci Code" (2006) is a contemporary classic of the conspiracy genre. There is not enough space here to list all the conspiracies or theories that play a role in this film. Let's just say it is about religion and the church, about Opus Dei and the Holy Grail. The film was a blockbuster, followed by its sequel, "Illuminati."

  • Film still 'The Ghost Writer' (Kinowelt)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'The Ghost Writer' (2010)

    Ten years ago, Roman Polanski directed a particularly successful film starring Ewan McGregor and Pierce Brosnan (photo). "The Ghost Writer," a thriller about political scheming in foreign and economic policy is actually set in the US, but was for the most part shot in Germany.

  • Film Z (picture-alliance/United Archiv)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'Z' (1969)

    A master of the political film genre, Constantin Costa-Gavras has often looked into conspiracies of all kinds. The Greek-French director shot to fame with "Z" (photo), a fictionalized depiction of the assassination of democratic Greek politician Grigoris Lambrakis. The filmmaker followed up with a few more movies about alleged and actual conspiracies.

  • Film still 23 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    '23' (1998)

    German filmmakers have also tackled the topic of conspiracies. In "23," Hans-Christian Schmid fictionalizes the real-life case of a young hacker who was obsessed by a worldwide conspiracy and died of a presumed suicide in 1989. The number 23 plays a key role in the story. The 1998 film remains relevant to this day.

  • Film still Jud Süss (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

    'Jud Süss' (1940)

    Between 1933 and 1945 the Nazis commissioned anti-Semitic conspiracy films for propaganda purposes. The best known one was "Jud Süss" (Süss the Jew) with Ferdinand Marian (photo). But unlike the other films listed in our selection — made to entertain people — these conspiracy films had a dead-serious background, aiming to spread anti-Semitic hatred.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (db)


Presumably, no one has ever postulated the following theory: that the coronavirus was brought into the world by the powerful lobby surrounding streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and others as a way to bring their competitors — the movie theaters — to their knees.

This is, of course, absolute nonsense. And yet, nobody can rule out that there's someone in the world would actually make such an absurd claim. No conspiracy theory seems to be crazy enough that it would not be written down on paper or spread indiscriminately on the internet.

Read more: Opinion: Conspiracy theories on the rise

Conspiracy theories are not theories at all - but irrational mind games

In these times, when conspiracy theories are running rampant in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, it is worth taking a look back at film history. But before we do that, we have to take note that the term "conspiracy theory" in itself is nonsensical. After all, we are not talking about actual theories, but instead about "myths," "narratives," and even "fairy tales." Those terms seem more appropriate because conspiracy theories usually have less to do with "theory" than with what they're actually directed at.

Film still of Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway (picture-alliance/dpa/United Archives)

The Vietnam trauma encouraged conspiracy theories in the US: Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway in the paranoia thriller "The Three Days of Condor"

The assassination of US President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963 led to a whole flood of conspiracy theories. At times, people claimed it was the CIA who had conducted the assassination; sometimes it was the Soviet Union, sometimes the Cubans or Cuban exiles. Then there is the theory that members of the mafia perpetrated the assassination; another theory is the later Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson or George Bush Senior were behind it.

And these are just some of the more "serious" theories — if you can use that adjective in this context at all. Some of the more bizarre "theories" claim that homosexuals or UFOs played a major role in the murder.

Popular films revolving around political-economic conspiracies: JFK

At some point, of course, the film industry began tapping into such notions. Since the murder of Kennedy still doesn't seem to be completely solved, authors, producers and directors have had plenty of freedom in concocting their own stories.

Where facts remain hidden, it's easy to speculate. Oliver Stone's 1991 film JFK (see article image) is still the most popular film about the Kennedy murder today. Kevin Costner, who starred in the film, was at the height of his career at the time, as was US director Oliver Stone.

For all its cinematic brilliance, Stone's film fueled further speculations about the masterminds behind the assassination. Director Stone's focus was mainly on the arms industry. The idea was that arms producers were allegedly behind the assassination, as Kennedy aimed to end the Cold War.

The logic was that, with no threat of war and no arms race, fewer weapons would be purchased, resulting in declining revenue for the industry. According to the thesis expressed in the film, the person responsible for this development — President Kennedy — had to be eliminated.

Cinema and conspiracy theories populist, entertaining, critical

Cinema has always enjoyed taking up conspiracy theories; as popular subjects they either reveal true conspiracies or only deal in speculation.

Some films have fueled conspiracy theories, with the anti-Semitic propaganda movies of Nazi Germany being a particularly grave example. Films that critically question conspiracy theories also exist.

Read more: Conspiracies are always 'theories of power'

Many films on the subject have been created in Hollywood, perhaps due to the powerful film industry there with all its creative possibilities and imaginative minds. But there are probably other reasons as well: In the current heated atmosphere in the US, where the president in particular deals in fringe theories, the climate for conspiracy theories appears to be flourishing.

Perhaps it also has to do with the size of the US, the relative independence of the states, the citizens' love of freedom and the physical distance to the capital, Washington DC, from most parts of the country. A lack of education always fosters conspiracy theories — an issue which may also apply to parts of the US.

Two men in a black and white film still, one clearly frightened of the other (picture-alliance/dpa/Everett Collection)

A German silent movie with a conspiracy theme: Fritz Lang's "The Testament Of Dr. Mabuse"

But German cinema has also contributed a great deal to the subject. Even during the heyday of Weimar cinema, when people acted in silent movies, the topic of conspiracies was repeatedly addressed, such as in The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Fritz Lang's Mabuse films, as well as his masterpiece Metropolis, — all of which look atconspiracies in one way or another.

It's also easy to imagine that in just a few years, there will be a whole new wave of conspiracy film thrillers dealing with the subject of the coronavirus.

DW recommends

WhatsApp restricts spread of coronavirus misinformation

The messaging app WhatsApp has moved to limit the increasing spread of misinformation through its platform. The WHO has identified an "infodemic" of false medical advice and conspiracy theories around COVID-19 online. (07.04.2020)  

'Pandemic populism': Germany sees rise in conspiracy theories

With the COVID-19 crisis sparking uncertainty, conspiracy theories are booming in Germany. Right-wing activists in particular are trying to stir up hatred against politicians and the democratic system, a new study warns. (26.04.2020)  

Coronavirus: How do I recognize a conspiracy theory?

Conspiracy theories are coming in hard and fast during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them even sound plausible. So it's important to know: what makes a conspiracy theory? And why are they so popular? (19.05.2020)  

All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Germany abounds with conspiracy theories. Movies have for decades been devoted to all kinds of conspiracies — including those that actually exist. (19.05.2020)  

Related content

Bildergalerie Donald Sutherland mit Kevin Costner in JFK-Tatort Dallas

All made up? Conspiracy theories in movies 19.05.2020

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Germany abounds with conspiracy theories. Movies have for decades been devoted to all kinds of conspiracies — including those that actually exist.

Filmstill Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari

100 years ago: Premiere of 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' 27.02.2020

In the form of Robert Wiene's "Caligari," German cinema changed film history. Historians are still arguing about how to interpret the groundbreaking expressionist movie.

Filmstill - Seine Frau die Unbekannte

Silent films that speak volumes: A Weimar cinema retrospective 31.10.2018

On the Weimar era centennial, a retrospective of silent movies from a time of great creativity and innovation is featured at the German Historical Museum. Curator Philipp Stiasny told DW why the films remain so modern.

Advertisement

Film

USA JFK Dokumente - Oliver Stone signiert Plakat von John F. Kennedy (Imago/UPI Photo)

Tracing conspiracy theories in film

Oliver Stone's 1991 movie about the Kennedy assassination was a masterpiece of the genre. While many of these films come from Hollywood, there’s also a history of conspiracy films in Germany.  

Books

BG Schriftstellerinnen in der Corona-Pandemie | Feby Indirani (Graham Crouch)

Zoom in: Writers in times of COVID-19

These authors talked to DW about how they're experiencing the coronavirus restrictions. The complete interviews are available on the YouTube channel DW Books.  

Culture

Veranstalter in der Krise Symbolfoto - Konzert (picture alliance / Marius Bulling)

The survival of music clubs and festivals during the coronavirus crisis

With temperatures rising, May is typically the time of the year when festival season starts. But such events remain banned in Germany until at least August 31. How is the industry dealing with the COVID-19 crisis?  

Arts

Museum | Coronavirus | Wiedereröffnung (Getty Images/AFP/J. Macdougall)

Off to the museum and don't forget your face mask

Museums are slowly opening again as the coronavirus lockdowns are being eased. There are strict hygiene regulations — and they have advantages.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  

Lifestyle

Berlin Food Week - Das grösste Kochbuch der Welt (Berlin Food Week/Gerald Schömbs)

Cooking to stave off lockdown fatigue: Recipes from high-profile chefs

Cooking is a great way to beat the lockdown blues but can add a few pounds to your waist. Who cares since no one's hitting the pool in a bathing suit right now anyway? Posters in Berlin offer some culinary inspiration.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  