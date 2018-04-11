'Trüberbrook' wins German Computer Game Award 2019

From virtual reality, to stop motion-style adventure games, dozens of German and international computer games received top honors at the 2019 German Computer Game Awards in Berlin on Tuesday.

During the awards ceremony, the German government also announced plans to pump millions of euros in the gaming sector to promote games made in Germany.

Top prizes for 2019:

Best German Computer Game — "Trüberbrook," an adventure mystery game with a nostalgic feel that is set in a fictional West German town.

Best Kid's Game — "Laika," an online learning game for elementary school children about a mystery in a dog park.

Best Youth Game — "Unforeseen Incidents," an adventure game with hand-drawn, comic book-style art where players solve a mystery about a virus plaguing a town.

Best Serious Game — "State of Mind," a sci-fi game set in a futuristic, dystopian Berlin that examines issues with data privacy and artificial intelligence.

Best Game Design — "Tower Tag," an immersive virtual reality game that is similar to laser tag.

Best International Game — "God of War," the eighth installment of the widly-popular game where players face off against ancient gods.

Video games set in Germany Trüberbrook (2019) The game Trüberbrook, produced by the small btf studio in Cologne, is set in rural Germany in the 1960s. Tannhauser, a student from the US, lands in a village called Trüberbrook, where he experiences a series of mysterious events. The game doesn't skimp on references to German cultural history, including Goethe's Gretchen.

Video games set in Germany Through the Darkest of Times (2019) Berlin, 1933. Resistance fighters are plotting against the Nazis. Despite its simple visual style, the strategy game Through the Darkest of Times is an engaging one, as a player's decisions truly influence the story. The group of partisans is fictitious, but everything else in the game is inspired by actual events during the Third Reich.

Video games set in Germany All Walls Must Fall (2018) The secret agent thriller All Walls Must Fall takes place in an alternate future version of Berlin. The year is 2089, but the Cold War never ended. The player is a spy trying to prevent a nuclear attack while flirting his way through the booming techno beats of Berlin's club scene. Despite the compelling setting, the game wasn't a hit. Consequently, the small studio inbetweengames had to close.

Video games set in Germany Call of Duty: WWII (2017) War games are a genre of their own; World War I and II are particularly popular among game developers. In Call of Duty: WWII, a player can for instance wander through the city of Aachen and fight the Nazis. The Holocaust is usually not part of the narrative of shooter games like this. The point is rather to offer quick action, with clear identification of friend and foe.

Video games set in Germany Emergency 2017 (2016) The Emergency series has existed since 1998. In these rescue simulation games, the player sends firefighters, paramedics and police in reaction to the something happening on the scene, whether in Cologne, Munich, Berlin or Hamburg. For instance, here someone is lying unconscious near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate while fireworks mark the New Year.

Video games set in Germany No One Lives Forever (2000) James Bond could have been the godfather of the first-person shooter game No One Lives Forever, set in the 60s. The player takes on the role of secret agent Cate Archer, whose assignment is to infiltrate a terrorist organization. To do that, she travels through Germany, including East Berlin, Hamburg, the North Sea and the Alps.

Video games set in Germany Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within (1995) With werewolves on the loose and enigmatic murders taking place, a small town in Bavaria is in turmoil. The mystery writer Gabriel Knight is called in for help and investigates in localities including Munich, Neuschwanstein Castle, Altötting and the Bavarian forest. The adventure game was released by the now defunct US game developer Sierra On-Line. Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (eg)



"Trüberbrook" takes top prize

"Trüberbrook" blends sci-fi, adventure and mystery in a visually captivating game that was made by developer Bildundtonfabrik (btf) which is based in Berlin and Cologne. The game took home the top honors as well as a €110,000 ($125,000) prize.

The story centers on a young PhD student from the US who travels to a small town in West Germany in the 1960s. After his work on quantum physics is stolen, he embarks on a journey to retrieve the snatched notes — and to save the world at the same time.

The backdrops and scenery in the game are all real, hand-crafted model sets that are supposed to make the player feel like they are "peeking into a little diorama," btf said.

"Trüberbrook feels different, looks as though it has fallen out of time, and radiates a fascinating charm from the first minute," the German Computer Game Awards said on its website.

"Unforeseen Incidents" looks like something straight from a comic book with its hand-drawn art

German government pledges boost to gaming industry

At the awards ceremony on Tuesday, the German government announced plans to promote the development of computer games that are "Made in Germany," reported news agency DPA.

German Transport and Digital Infrastructure Minister, Andreas Scheuer, said that his ministry has allocated €50 million ($56.3 million) to support the industry.

"State of Mind" is set in a dystopian Berlin in the year 2048

What are the German Computer Game Awards?

They are a collaboration between the German government and the German games industry association "Game."

A 32-person jury comprised of gaming experts, educators, journalists and members of parliament judges the winners of 14 distinct categories.

The categories mostly spotlight games from Germany, but also include three international categories as well as an audience-picked award. The awards go to games that are found to have high artistic or educational value.

