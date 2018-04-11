 ′Trüberbrook′ wins German Computer Game Award 2019 | News | DW | 10.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

'Trüberbrook' wins German Computer Game Award 2019

A mystery adventure game set in 1960s West Germany took home the top prize at this year's German Computer Game Awards. The award is the most important prize in Germany's gaming industry.

Trüberbrook screenshot (Headup Games/btf)

From virtual reality, to stop motion-style adventure games, dozens of German and international computer games received top honors at the 2019 German Computer Game Awards in Berlin on Tuesday.

During the awards ceremony, the German government also announced plans to pump millions of euros in the gaming sector to promote games made in Germany.

Top prizes for 2019:

  • Best German Computer Game — "Trüberbrook," an adventure mystery game with a nostalgic feel that is set in a fictional West German town.
  • Best Kid's Game — "Laika," an online learning game for elementary school children about a mystery in a dog park.
  • Best Youth Game — "Unforeseen Incidents," an adventure game with hand-drawn, comic book-style art where players solve a mystery about a virus plaguing a town.
  • Best Serious Game — "State of Mind," a sci-fi game set in a futuristic, dystopian Berlin that examines issues with data privacy and artificial intelligence.
  • Best Game Design — "Tower Tag," an immersive virtual reality game that is similar to laser tag.
  • Best International Game — "God of War," the eighth installment of the widly-popular game where players face off against ancient gods.

Read more: Germany's video game industry seeks help amid boom

  • Screen shot of the game Trüberbrook (btf)

    Video games set in Germany

    Trüberbrook (2019)

    The game Trüberbrook, produced by the small btf studio in Cologne, is set in rural Germany in the 1960s. Tannhauser, a student from the US, lands in a village called Trüberbrook, where he experiences a series of mysterious events. The game doesn't skimp on references to German cultural history, including Goethe's Gretchen.

  • Screen shot, video game Through The Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

    Video games set in Germany

    Through the Darkest of Times (2019)

    Berlin, 1933. Resistance fighters are plotting against the Nazis. Despite its simple visual style, the strategy game Through the Darkest of Times is an engaging one, as a player's decisions truly influence the story. The group of partisans is fictitious, but everything else in the game is inspired by actual events during the Third Reich.

  • Screen shot, video game All Walls Must Fall (inbetweengames)

    Video games set in Germany

    All Walls Must Fall (2018)

    The secret agent thriller All Walls Must Fall takes place in an alternate future version of Berlin. The year is 2089, but the Cold War never ended. The player is a spy trying to prevent a nuclear attack while flirting his way through the booming techno beats of Berlin's club scene. Despite the compelling setting, the game wasn't a hit. Consequently, the small studio inbetweengames had to close.

  • Screen shot from the video game Call of Duty WWII. (Sledgehammer Games)

    Video games set in Germany

    Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

    War games are a genre of their own; World War I and II are particularly popular among game developers. In Call of Duty: WWII, a player can for instance wander through the city of Aachen and fight the Nazis. The Holocaust is usually not part of the narrative of shooter games like this. The point is rather to offer quick action, with clear identification of friend and foe.

  • Screen shot, game Emergecy 2017 (Deep Silver)

    Video games set in Germany

    Emergency 2017 (2016)

    The Emergency series has existed since 1998. In these rescue simulation games, the player sends firefighters, paramedics and police in reaction to the something happening on the scene, whether in Cologne, Munich, Berlin or Hamburg. For instance, here someone is lying unconscious near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate while fireworks mark the New Year.

  • Screen shot, video game No One Lives Forever (Monolith Production)

    Video games set in Germany

    No One Lives Forever (2000)

    James Bond could have been the godfather of the first-person shooter game No One Lives Forever, set in the 60s. The player takes on the role of secret agent Cate Archer, whose assignment is to infiltrate a terrorist organization. To do that, she travels through Germany, including East Berlin, Hamburg, the North Sea and the Alps.

  • Screen shot of the video game The beast within (Sierra On-Line)

    Video games set in Germany

    Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within (1995)

    With werewolves on the loose and enigmatic murders taking place, a small town in Bavaria is in turmoil. The mystery writer Gabriel Knight is called in for help and investigates in localities including Munich, Neuschwanstein Castle, Altötting and the Bavarian forest. The adventure game was released by the now defunct US game developer Sierra On-Line.

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (eg)


"Trüberbrook" takes top prize

"Trüberbrook" blends sci-fi, adventure and mystery in a visually captivating game that was made by developer Bildundtonfabrik (btf) which is based in Berlin and Cologne. The game took home the top honors as well as a €110,000 ($125,000) prize.

The story centers on a young PhD student from the US who travels to a small town in West Germany in the 1960s. After his work on quantum physics is stolen, he embarks on a journey to retrieve the snatched notes — and to save the world at the same time.

The backdrops and scenery in the game are all real, hand-crafted model sets that are supposed to make the player feel like they are "peeking into a little diorama," btf said.

"Trüberbrook feels different, looks as though it has fallen out of time, and radiates a fascinating charm from the first minute," the German Computer Game Awards said on its website.

Read more: How Germany is depicted in video games

Screenshot of Unforeseen Incidents (Backwoods Entertainment)

"Unforeseen Incidents" looks like something straight from a comic book with its hand-drawn art

German government pledges boost to gaming industry

At the awards ceremony on Tuesday, the German government announced plans to promote the development of computer games that are "Made in Germany," reported news agency DPA.

German Transport and Digital Infrastructure Minister, Andreas Scheuer, said that his ministry has allocated €50 million ($56.3 million) to support the industry.

State of Mind screenshot (Daedalic Entertainment)

"State of Mind" is set in a dystopian Berlin in the year 2048

What are the German Computer Game Awards?

They are a collaboration between the German government and the German games industry association "Game."

A 32-person jury comprised of gaming experts, educators, journalists and members of parliament judges the winners of 14 distinct categories.

The categories mostly spotlight games from Germany, but also include three international categories as well as an audience-picked award. The awards go to games that are found to have high artistic or educational value.

Watch video 02:02

A video game against a real backdrop

rs/aw (dpa, AFP)

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Germany lifts ban on swastika, Hitler mustache in Wolfenstein video game

A German computer industry body has ruled that swastikas and Hitler's mustache can be depicted in the World War II game Wolfenstein. The group had previously judged that images should be doctored to remove Nazi symbols. (09.08.2018)  

How Germany is depicted in video games

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible. (22.08.2018)  

Germany's video game industry seeks help amid boom

Germany's video game association has warned that without state support, developers stand little chance in a booming industry. But the government could be looking to change that. DW examines the situation. (26.08.2018)  

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many. (22.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

A video game against a real backdrop  

Related content

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards 11.04.2018

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR."

DW Shift Videospiel Musik Konzert Tommy Tallarico

Video Game Music 24.01.2019

Music for video games is a growing if still underrated genre. Some tracks now even make it into the music charts.

Screenshot Videospiel Trüberbrook

How Germany is depicted in video games 22.08.2018

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  