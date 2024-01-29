Toxic textile wastewater: Gujarat cleans up

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaToxic textile wastewater: Gujarat cleans upTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAadya Baoni | Wolf Gebhardt01/29/2024January 29, 2024Dye-infused effluent worsens India's water crisis. A fabric workshop and chemical firm in Gujarat have some ideas — from harvesting rainwater to bio-remediation via canna — and using sustainable pigments. https://p.dw.com/p/4bgF6Advertisement