Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Toxic textile wastewater: Gujarat cleans up

Aadya Baoni | Wolf Gebhardt
January 29, 2024

Dye-infused effluent worsens India's water crisis. A fabric workshop and chemical firm in Gujarat have some ideas — from harvesting rainwater to bio-remediation via canna — and using sustainable pigments.

