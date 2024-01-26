Toxic Textile Wastewater: Gujarat Cleans Up

Some of Gujarat's toxic textile wastewater gets cleaned with canna, rain, and pigment. Two companies show how.

Dye-infused effluent worsens India's water crisis. A fabric workshop and chemical firm in Gujarat have some ideas — from harvesting rainwater to bio-remediation via canna — and using sustainable pigments.

Image: Tapani Karjanlahti/Posiva

Finland: Atomic waste disposal

More than a quarter-million tons of highly radioactive waste is lying around all over the world and in some cases contaminates the environment. No one knows just what to do with it — except in Finland. We visit a nuclear waste disposal site.

Image: DW

Chennai: Child scuba diver spearheads underwater plastic clean-up

4th grader on a mission: 9-year-old gathers plastic waste with her diving instructor father off the coast of Chennai. Their regular underwater clean-ups benefit dugongs and other aquatic life. The duo has sparked a movement against marine pollution.

Image: DW

Apartment dwellers compost kitchen waste

Apartment building residents in Chennai separate their organic garbage to save the environment - and serve as a role model. Residents of a Thiruvanmiyur building have already saved tons of waste from ending up in the dump - and turned it into fertilizer.

