  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Intl. Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Toxic Textile Wastewater: Gujarat Cleans Up

January 26, 2024

Some of Gujarat's toxic textile wastewater gets cleaned with canna, rain, and pigment. Two companies show how.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bfOM
Eco India 26.01.2024 Gujarat Textile
Image: DW

Dye-infused effluent worsens India's water crisis. A fabric workshop and chemical firm in Gujarat have some ideas — from harvesting rainwater to bio-remediation via canna — and using sustainable pigments.

 

Finnland | Nukleares Endlager Onkalo
Image: Tapani Karjanlahti/Posiva

Finland: Atomic waste disposal

More than a quarter-million tons of highly radioactive waste is lying around all over the world and in some cases contaminates the environment. No one knows just what to do with it — except in Finland. We visit a nuclear waste disposal site.

 

 

 

 

Eco India 26.01.2024 Plastic Pollution
Image: DW

Chennai: Child scuba diver spearheads underwater plastic clean-up

4th grader on a mission: 9-year-old gathers plastic waste with her diving instructor father off the coast of Chennai. Their regular underwater clean-ups benefit dugongs and other aquatic life. The duo has sparked a movement against marine pollution.

 

 

 

 

Eco India 26.01.2024 Compost
Image: DW

Apartment dwellers compost kitchen waste

Apartment building residents in Chennai separate their organic garbage to save the environment - and serve as a role model. Residents of a Thiruvanmiyur building have already saved tons of waste from ending up in the dump - and turned it into fertilizer.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 26.01.2024 – 14:30 UTC
FRI 26.01.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 29.01.2024 – 02:02 UTC
TUE 30.01.2024 – 05:30 UTC
TUE 30.01.2024 – 13:30 UTC
WED 31.01.2024 – 08:30 UTC
WED 31.01.2024 – 16:03 UTC
THU 01.02.2024 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5