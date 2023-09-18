  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya flood
Migration
Russia's war in Ukraine
ScienceGlobal issues

Toxic masculinity: 'Andrew Tate is a disaster- and a victim'

Gabriel Borrud | Conor Dillon
September 18, 2023

Big muscles, zero emotion, and women as sex objects: Toxic masculinity is copious on the internet. The men who propagate this violent ideology are also victims of it, explains researcher Michael Flood.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WHcv
Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023
Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit womenImage: Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo/picture alliance

This interview is only an excerpt from our podcast Science Unscripted. If you want to know more about toxic masculinity (and why crocheting is no disgrace for a "real man"), you can hear more in this episode of Science Unscripted. Or you can subscribe to the podcast directly here. 


DW: We are talking with Michael Flood. He is a researcher at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia and he has been researching men, masculinities, and gender for over 30 years. Michael, a lot of people use the word toxic masculinity, and I'm not sure they - or I even - fully understand what it is. What is toxic masculinity?

Michael Flood: I use the term 'masculinity' for behaviors and qualities that are seen as appropriate for boys and men in a given society. The term 'toxic masculinity' names one set of qualities that are expected of boys and men that are harmful or limiting in some way. Typically, what people are thinking of is the version of masculinity that dictates men should be tough, strong, aggressive, in control,  emotionally stoic, compulsively heterosexual, and should avoid anything feminine.

The problems come when men feel compelled to live up to these qualities all the time, or when they're the only qualities men can live up to. And one of the things that boys and men face is the policing of masculinity. We get pushed back into conformity by other boys and men, but also by women and girls, by our parents, by our friends. You know: "Stop being such a pussy. Stop being such a girl, stop being so weak.” That kind of policing commands us to conform, and this can be harmful for us - and harmful for others.

DW: The biggest victims of toxic masculinity are women. But your research shows that the victims of toxic masculinity are men themselves, too.

Michael Flood: Absolutely. I think that men and women are not in the same position in relation to gender roles and gender relations. There is a whole bunch of ways that men have more freedom than women and girls. However, I think it's undeniable that men and boys also are victims in the sense that our lives, too, are limited by that dominant or traditional - or toxic - model of how to be a man. It limits our friendships, both with other men but also with women. It limits our relationships. It constrains us from seeking help, from acknowledging pain, from developing close connections to our children.

How misogynists take over social media


DW: I'm sure you've been confronted with some of these video clips online from toxic masculinity influencers. The most notorious of them is Andrew Tate. What do you think when you see recordings of him?

Michael Flood: I think they are a disaster. Andrew Tate is a good example of what I would call a misogynist or sexist influencer, but he's hardly the only man who preaches online that men need to dominate women, men should see women only as sexual objects. And I think the reason Andrew Tate - and others like him - are attractive to boys and men is because they appeal in part to very traditional ideals of masculinity: a real man is rich; is surrounded by women; has lots of sex, cars, and muscles and so on.

But I think they also appeal because there is some level of anxiety and insecurity among boys and men. The gender roles have shifted, and feminism and other social movements have questioned some of the traditional models of masculinity. I think some boys and men are struggling with feeling unsure, and Andrew Tate offers easy answers and comfortable solutions and, in some ways, quite an attractive vision.

But it's a vision that in fact will be damaging for boys and men themselves and highly dangerous for the women and girls around them. I don't think it will give boys and men genuinely satisfying lives. I think it just contributes to the problems of dissatisfaction, insecurity, and anxiety that boys and men already face.

A woman at the demonstrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, holds the sign with the words: Men of quality, don't fear equality!
Protest against domestic violence in Sofia, Bulgaria (July, 2023). The protest was prompted by the torture of an 18-year-old girl by her ex-boyfriend.Image: Alexandar Detev/DW

DW: Are you concerned about the backlash that could arise - or maybe already has arisen - in response to social pressure on boys and men to act in a certain way?

Michael Flood: There is an energetic backlash against feminism, women's rights, and now increasingly against LGBTQ+ movements. I've been engaged directly in debate with and received hate mail from anti-feminist groups as part of that backlash. But in addition to that organized backlash, there's resistance among boys and men in general, a sense that you're attacking them or you're being unfair about boys and men. And that's often an inevitable response to social change.

As gender roles continue to change, however, I hope that we see the start of healthy, productive conversations healthier ways of living for boys and men. What are the qualities we want to celebrate among men and boys, and what are the ways we want to socialize our sons?

Yes, there's a backlash, but I also think we're seeing increasingly rich conversation beginning about notions of healthy - or positive - masculinity and what that vision might look like for the future.

Edited by: Carla Bleiker

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Deep inside the toxically masculine mind

Deep inside the toxically masculine mind

What pops into your head when you hear the term toxic masculinity? You probably feel a strong response, but can you put it into words?
ScienceSeptember 10, 202337:21 min

Science Unsripted on Spotify

open.spotify.com

Subscribe Science unscripted

pod.link
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of earthquake survivors is seen standing near several large tents outside a heavily damaged village in the Atlas Mountains.

Morocco quake survivors face daunting task of rebuilding

Morocco quake survivors face daunting task of rebuilding

CatastropheSeptember 17, 202302:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

A fireman tries to extinguish a peat fire on the Indonesian island of Borneo.

Who's setting Indonesia's forests on fire?

Who's setting Indonesia's forests on fire?

ClimateSeptember 17, 202302:52 min
More from Asia

Germany

A panoramic view of Heubach, a small town in East Württemberg

Germany: How can rural regions attract workers from abroad?

Germany: How can rural regions attract workers from abroad?

BusinessSeptember 17, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visit the hotspot, a reception centre for migrants, on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, September 17, 2023.

Lampedusa: EU and Italian leaders announce action plan

Lampedusa: EU and Italian leaders announce action plan

MigrationSeptember 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protesters walk along a road with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
More from Middle East

North America

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Baerbock, Blinken stress continued support for Ukraine

Baerbock, Blinken stress continued support for Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 16, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage