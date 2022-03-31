Townhall talks at the DW Global Media Forum

Which talents and abilities are required in the future of journalism? What is crucial today in training and recruiting? And for which kind of journalism? This year’s DW Global Media Forum brings together junior journalists, teachers of J-schools and universities as well as editors-in-chief and initiators of new forms of J-trainings to discuss the future of their trade.

Townhall talks on future journalism will feature, amongst others, Gwen Lister from the Media Institute of Southern Africa in Namibia and Christina Elmer from the Journalistic Institute at the University of Dortmund, Germany. Danielle Arets from Fontys-Hogeschool Journalistiek in the Netherlands will join as well as DW’s editor-in-chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.

The talks will take place on June 20 and 21 at 2:30pm CEST.

