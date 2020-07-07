 Town of Glory | Highlights | DW | 27.05.2022

Highlights

Town of Glory

The small town of Yelnya, about 400 kilometers west of Moscow, is proud of its history. It was here, after all, that the Red Army won its first victory against Hitler's troops.

Dokumentation Jelnja - Stadt des Ruhms

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, parts of the Russian army were quartered in Yelnya.

Dokumentation Jelnja - Stadt des Ruhms

But the town’s past has long been closely linked with the military. For years, the annual celebrations commemorating the "Great Patriotic War" have offered the town’s youth distraction from local problems like widespread unemployment. As is common in Russian provincial towns, the youth of Yelnya receive a patriotic education: Even at kindergarten age, they march to songs whose meaning they can barely grasp. 

Dokumentation Jelnja - Stadt des Ruhms

In recent years, these celebrations have been increasingly overshadowed by anti-Western sentiment. Vladimir Putin's push to "Make Russia Great Again" shows itself as bizarre and disturbing in Dmitry Bogolyubov's documentary.




Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 25.06.2022 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 25.06.2022 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 26.06.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

 

