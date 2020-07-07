Town of Glory

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, parts of the Russian army were quartered in Yelnya.

But the town’s past has long been closely linked with the military. For years, the annual celebrations commemorating the "Great Patriotic War" have offered the town’s youth distraction from local problems like widespread unemployment. As is common in Russian provincial towns, the youth of Yelnya receive a patriotic education: Even at kindergarten age, they march to songs whose meaning they can barely grasp.

In recent years, these celebrations have been increasingly overshadowed by anti-Western sentiment. Vladimir Putin's push to "Make Russia Great Again" shows itself as bizarre and disturbing in Dmitry Bogolyubov's documentary.







