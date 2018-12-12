Tourists shot dead at French gas station

A shooting at a gas station in the southern French town of Ollioules on Sunday night killed three people and wounded one other.

Two men and one woman were among those killed, regional newspaper Var-Martin reported.

The incident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT/UTC), when a shooter opened fire at the station, near the Mediterranean city of Toulon.

Two tourists are believed to be among the dead. The nationalities of the victims were not immediately known, but French media said they appeared to have not been the targets of the shooting, and were killed by stray bullets.

The mayor of Ollioules, Robert Beneventi, confirmed the deadly shooting in a post on Facebook.

"This drama has touched me terribly," Beneventi told the Var-Martin.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner wrote on Twitter that "all means are being used to identify and arrest the perpetrators" of the shooting.

French media reported that revenge was a possible motive in the shooting.

rs/aw (AFP, dpa)

