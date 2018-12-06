 Tourists missing after New Zealand volcano eruption | News | DW | 09.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tourists missing after New Zealand volcano eruption

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that many people remain unaccounted for after a volcano erupted on an uninhabited island off the coast.

White Island (Reuters/GNS Science)

Several tourists were reportedly injured after a volcano on a small, uninhabited New Zealand island erupted on Monday afternoon.

A plume of ash was seen towering thousands of feet in the air from White Island, northeast of the North Island town of Tauranga. The island is regularly visited by small groups of tourists, though it remains unclear exactly how many were visiting at the time.

"We believe 100 people were on or around the island," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. 

"A number of people are reportedly injured and are now being transported to shore," she said, adding that the eruption appeared to be "a very significant issue."

"I'm not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care," said Judy Turner, the mayor of the coastal town of Whakatāne, near White Island.

GeoNet agency said a moderate volcanic eruption had occurred and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.

Authorities asked people on North Island, one of New Zealand's two main islands, to avoid areas nearest the volcano.

White Island sits about 50 kilometers (30 miles) offshore from mainland New Zealand, and GeoNet says it is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, with about 70 percent of the volcano under the sea.

Twelve people were killed on the island in 1914 when it was being mined for sulphur. Part of a crater wall collapsed and a landslide destroyed the miners' village and the mine itself.

bk/bw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Related content

Neuseeland | Tongariro Crossing

Our beautiful planet: Tongariro National Park 06.12.2018

Mountain springs, active volcanoes, fiery lava flows and emerald lakes: New Zealand’s Tongariro National Park looks like another planet. But its popularity among tourists is putting this natural wonder at risk.

Vanuatu Manaro Voui Vulkan auf Ambae

Manaro volcano in Vanuatu prompts full evacuation of island 27.07.2018

As Manaro volcano in Vanuatu continues to spew smoke and ash, the government of the Pacific country launched a compulsory evacuation effort on the island of Ambae. All 11,000 residents have been ordered to leave.

Indonesien Erdbeben Sumatra Aceh

Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake prone region in the world 27.12.2018

The Pacific Ring of Fire is aptly named. It's a string of volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean, and the region is prone to earthquakes. In fact, most earthquakes strike within the ring. Here's five facts.

Advertisement