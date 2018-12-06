Tourists missing after New Zealand volcano eruption

Several tourists were reportedly injured, at least one critically, with many more missing, after a volcano on a small, uninhabited New Zealand island erupted on Monday afternoon.

A plume of ash was seen towering over 10,000 feet in the air above White Island, also known by the indigenous Maori name Whakaari. The island is regularly visited by small groups of tourists.

"We believe 100 people were on or around the island," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"A number of people are reportedly injured and are now being transported to shore," she said, adding that the eruption appeared to be "a very significant issue."

"I'm not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care," said Judy Turner, the mayor of the coastal town of Whakatāne, near White Island.

The eruption on White Island sent a massive plume of ash over 10,000 feet high

GeoNet agency said a moderate volcanic eruption had occurred and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.

Authorities asked people on North Island, one of New Zealand's two main islands, to avoid areas nearest the volcano.

White Island sits about 50 kilometers (30 miles) offshore from mainland New Zealand, and GeoNet says it is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, with about 70 percent of the volcano under the sea.

Twelve people were killed on the island in 1914 when it was being mined for sulphur. Part of a crater wall collapsed and a landslide destroyed the miners' village and the mine itself.

bk/bw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.