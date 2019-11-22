 Tourists missing after deadly New Zealand volcano eruption | News | DW | 09.12.2019

News

Tourists missing after deadly New Zealand volcano eruption

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that many people remain unaccounted for after a volcano erupted on an uninhabited island off the coast. Police have said it is "too dangerous" to carry out rescues.

White Island (Reuters/GNS Science)

One person was reported dead and several others injured, with many more missing, after a volcano on a small, uninhabited New Zealand island erupted on Monday afternoon.

A plume of ash was seen towering over 10,000 feet in the air above White Island, also known by the indigenous Maori name Whakaari. The island is regularly visited by small groups of tourists.

"A number of people are reportedly injured and are now being transported to shore," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that the eruption appeared to be "a very significant issue."

Ardern confirmed that foreigners were among those caught up in the blast. 

It was initially believed there were about 100 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption,  however a police statement said they now believed there were fewer than 50.

Unconfirmed footage posted on social media purported to show ash billowing into the air above the island. "My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it," said Michael Schade. 

"I'm not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care," said Judy Turner, the mayor of the coastal town of Whakatane, near White Island.

GeoNet agency said a moderate volcanic eruption had occurred and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.

Read moreRing of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake prone region in the world

Authorities asked people on North Island, one of New Zealand's two main islands, to avoid areas nearest the volcano.

A no-fly zone has been set up over the area. 

Plume of smoke

The eruption on White Island sent a massive plume of ash over 10,000 feet high

White Island sits about 50 kilometers (30 miles) offshore from mainland New Zealand, and GeoNet says it is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, with about 70% of the volcano under the sea.

Twelve people were killed on the island in 1914 when it was being mined for sulphur. Part of a crater wall collapsed and a landslide destroyed the miners' village and the mine itself.

kw,bk/bw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

