Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

ClimateUnited States of AmericaTourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat recordTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateUnited States of America45 minutes ago45 minutes agoDespite the health hazard, visitors are traveling to one of the hottest places on Earth: Death Valley, in eastern California. Thermometers there are forecast to reach 54 degrees Celsius, or 130 degrees Fahrenheit.https://p.dw.com/p/4TxvhAdvertisement