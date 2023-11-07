  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
ClimateUnited States of America

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

45 minutes ago

Despite the health hazard, visitors are traveling to one of the hottest places on Earth: Death Valley, in eastern California. Thermometers there are forecast to reach 54 degrees Celsius, or 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Txvh
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, in June 2022.

Turkey and the Gulf states: A complicated relationship

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A 2-month-old orphaned baby elephant is given a dust-bath in the red earth after being fed milk from a bottle by a keeper

Help for elephants in distress

Help for elephants in distress

Nature and Environment3 hours ago11 images
More from Africa

Asia

A group of men in white robes sitting on the floor

India's Bishnoi 'tree huggers' renew conservation fight

India's Bishnoi 'tree huggers' renew conservation fight

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Customers wait outside a Munich food bank

German food banks in crisis

German food banks in crisis

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A resident sits on a soiled and rusty bed with no sheets and just a blanket in a care home in Romania

Romania: Authorities investigate abuse at care homes

Romania: Authorities investigate abuse at care homes

SocietyJuly 15, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

A thermometer in Death Valley shows a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Climate45 minutes ago02:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage