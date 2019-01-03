Tourists flee as Thailand braces for Storm Pabuk

Tens of thousands of tourists have fled some of Thailand's most popular beach resorts as the country braces for Tropical Storm Pabuk.

The storm — feared to be the worst to hit Thailand since 1989 — threatens to pound some of the country's popular island destinations such as Koh Samui, Phuket and Krabi with heavy downpours and strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department said the storm was moving west into the Gulf of Thailand with maximum winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour, bringing high waves and gusty winds ahead of its expected landfall on Friday.

Thai authorities on Thursday suspended ferry services and began evacuations in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani — expected to be the worst hit. Surat Thani is home to the popular tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan.

"There will be heavy rainfall and we have to prepared for flooding or an impact on transportation," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said. "We are ready ourselves, but if the rainfall is high we will need some time to resolve problems."

Flights cancelled

Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, which were packed with holiday-makers during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since Wednesday.

"I think the islands are almost empty... between 30,000 and 50,000 have left since the New Year's Eve countdown parties," said Krikkrai Songthanee, Koh Phangan district chief.

Bangkok Airways, which has a virtual monopoly on the air route to Koh Samui, cancelled all flights to and from the island, potentially stranding tourists.

Some hotel operators reported a few early checkouts and said they were prepared.

"Since the morning we have prepared sand bunkers and we have barricaded glass windows. We have also prepared first aid kits, torches, water, food and fuel for the hotel's power generator," said Ampawan Taopheng, manager of Lub D Koh Samui on Chaweng Beach.

Russian tourist dies

A Russian man drowned on Koh Samui on Wednesday after his family ignored warnings not to go into the sea.

"A family of three went swimming but the strong current caught a 56-year-old man who drowned," said Boonnam Srinarat, a local police officer.

"Island officials announced the warning and put up the red 'danger' flags... but maybe the family did not think the situation was that serious."

