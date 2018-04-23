Tourist bus crashes in Madeira, many dead

Madeira's Mayor Filipe Sousa told Portuguese broadcaster RTP3 that at least 28 people died in the bus crash. He said that the driver and a guide on the bus were injured but survived.

Portugal's Lusa agency reported that several other passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Germany's foreign office said on Wednesday it is possible that German tourists were among the victims.

"The German embassy in Lisbon is in contact with local authorities," an official spokeswoman told German news agency DPA.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board, or whether all of them were German.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control at a curve and rolled down an embankment onto a house, according to local newspaper Diario de Noticias de Madeira.

Madeira is a four island archipelago located 935 kilometers (581 miles) off the coast of Morocco.

More to follow...

msh/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

