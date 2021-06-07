Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Every country and every city has these. Tourist attractions are what make places famous. They can be buildings, ruins, whole city districts or unique nature.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, but the Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia, the Berlin Wall or the Grand Canyon in the USA also merit a mention as global tourist attractions. Tourist attractions often become landmarks that are known internationally and they are always part of any tourist tours. Sometime tourist attractions are so remarkable and unique that UNESCO adds them to their list of World Heritage Sites. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "tourist attraction".
Although freshwater sustains us in so many ways, it's often taken for granted — until it's gone. Peatlands drained for palm oil plantations in Indonesia exact an ecological and human toll. Kenya's Athi River, once a prime tourist attraction, has become a stinking cesspool. And, Bhutan banks on hydropower for its clean energy development.
The 14 waterfalls on Kenya's River Athi were once a popular tourist attraction. But in recent years, the crystal-clear water has become contaminated with sewage, trash and chemicals from the capital, Nairobi — and nearby residents say it's making them sick.
The ancient oasis city Palmyra was a major tourist attraction before the Syrian war. When the so-called Islamic State destroyed large parts of the ancient city, only a few of the city's priceless treasures were spared the worst of the damage. Experts are now working to restore the treasures them in painstaking detail, with the hopes that the city will soon attract tourists again.