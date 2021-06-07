Tourist attraction

Every country and every city has these. Tourist attractions are what make places famous. They can be buildings, ruins, whole city districts or unique nature.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, but the Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia, the Berlin Wall or the Grand Canyon in the USA also merit a mention as global tourist attractions. Tourist attractions often become landmarks that are known internationally and they are always part of any tourist tours. Sometime tourist attractions are so remarkable and unique that UNESCO adds them to their list of World Heritage Sites.