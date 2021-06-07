Visit the new DW website

Tourist attraction

Every country and every city has these. Tourist attractions are what make places famous. They can be buildings, ruins, whole city districts or unique nature.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, but the Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia, the Berlin Wall or the Grand Canyon in the USA also merit a mention as global tourist attractions. Tourist attractions often become landmarks that are known internationally and they are always part of any tourist tours. Sometime tourist attractions are so remarkable and unique that UNESCO adds them to their list of World Heritage Sites. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "tourist attraction".

Taj Mahal and its reflection, famous view of India, Agra. | Verwendung weltweit

India: Taj Mahal tourism shut down by COVID pandemic 07.06.2021

The usually bustling Taj Mahal complex, India's top tourist attraction, has been almost deserted during the coronavirus pandemic. Tour operators say they still can't see any light at the end of the tunnel.
Ein Junge springt im Nationalpark Fourteen Falls, etwa 60 Kilometer vor Nairobi, der Hauptstadt von Kenia gelegen, einen Wasserfall hinunter (Foto vom Oktober 2006). Die Landschaft am Athi-Fluss weist 14 hintereinanderliegende Wasserfälle auf. Foto: Andreas Gebert +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: The ways we need water 21.01.2021

Although freshwater sustains us in so many ways, it's often taken for granted — until it's gone. Peatlands drained for palm oil plantations in Indonesia exact an ecological and human toll. Kenya's Athi River, once a prime tourist attraction, has become a stinking cesspool. And, Bhutan banks on hydropower for its clean energy development.
Zierkirsche oder Schneeball (nicht Altstadt) Bonner Kirschblüten 2020 aufgenommen am 16. März 2020. Copyright: DW/L. Döing

Nature offers springtime optimism: Bonn's cherry blossoms bloom 17.03.2020

An in-person visit to this tourist attraction is unadvisable this year, but in pictures, Bonn’s cherry blossoms can spread their springtime cheer from afar.
Ein Junge springt im Nationalpark Fourteen Falls, etwa 60 Kilometer vor Nairobi, der Hauptstadt von Kenia gelegen, einen Wasserfall hinunter (Foto vom Oktober 2006). Die Landschaft am Athi-Fluss weist 14 hintereinanderliegende Wasserfälle auf. Foto: Andreas Gebert +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: Kenya's poisoned paradise 28.11.2019

The 14 waterfalls on Kenya's River Athi were once a popular tourist attraction. But in recent years, the crystal-clear water has become contaminated with sewage, trash and chemicals from the capital, Nairobi — and nearby residents say it's making them sick.
Touristinnen geniessen von der Marienbruecke ueber der Poellatschlucht aus den Blick auf Schloss Neuschwanstein, im Bildhintergrund sind der Forggensee (l) und der Bannwaldsee (r) zu sehen | Verwendung weltweit

Neuschwanstein — a fairytale castle and tourist attraction 04.09.2019

Every year, 1.5 million visitors stop by Neuschwanstein, Germany's most famous castle. From the postcard perfect views to the mysterious life of King Ludwig II, there are many reasons why this Bavarian castle fascinates.
14_Ein Bild der Altstadt von Coimbra, ohne Bushaltestellen, Brücken und Dönerläden.jpg Foto: Konstantin Arnold

An encounter with Coimbra 23.07.2019

Visiting Coimbra is like getting to know someone who is full of promise. The former Portuguese capital has everything it takes to be a popular tourist attraction. So why isn't it?

Kenyan security forces walk from the scene as continued blasts and gunfire could be heard early Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Nairobi, Kenya. Extremists stormed a luxury hotel in Kenya's capital on Tuesday, setting off thunderous explosions and gunning down people at cafe tables in an attack claimed by Africa's deadliest Islamic militant group. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) |

AfricaLink on Air - 10 July 2019 10.07.2019

Kenya hosts UN regional conference on ending terrorism and extremist violence +++ Malawian women hold post-election rallies in the county’s major cities+++ Uganda debates the construction of a dam on one of the country’s major tourist attraction

FILE - In this file photo released on May 30, 2015 by a militant website, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, smoke rises at Tadmur prison after being blown up and destroyed by the Islamic State group in Palmyra in Homs province, Syria. Experts, conservators and local residents are scrambling to document Syria's millennia-long cultural heritage that has been damaged by the country's war since 2011, by battles against the Islamic State group and by its intentional destruction. (Militant website via AP) |

World in Progress: Preserving Syria's ancient heritage 05.06.2019

The ancient oasis city Palmyra was a major tourist attraction before the Syrian war. When the so-called Islamic State destroyed large parts of the ancient city, only a few of the city's priceless treasures were spared the worst of the damage. Experts are now working to restore the treasures them in painstaking detail, with the hopes that the city will soon attract tourists again.

EMXD 190518 Pietro (© DW )

Magical machine creations 20.05.2019

Pietro Proserpio, a retiree living in Portugal’s capital Lisbon, builds entire worlds with a little junk and lots of imagination and brings them to life with complex technology. His machines have enchanted thousands.

Peru, Cuzco area, Crow Valley, Machu Picchu Incas ruins | Verwendung weltweit

Peru restricts access to Machu Picchu Inca city to prevent damage 11.05.2019

Thousands of visitors each day make the trek up to the ancient Inca ruins deep in the Andes mountains. The restrictions are a trial to see if damage can be limited to Peru's principal tourist attraction.

A panoramic view of Freudenberg in the snow. Photo: Rebecca Staudenmaier / DW am 01.02.19

Freudenberg: A small German town but a big Instagram star 05.02.2019

Pictures of Freudenberg's snow-covered, 17th century houses have drawn fans from around the world, especially visitors from Japan. DW visited the German town to find out what it's like living in a tourist attraction.
04.02.2017 Nicole Frölich auf dem Potsdamer Platz in Berlin (DW-Videostill)

On Potsdamer Platz in Berlin 10.01.2019

This area is pulsating with life: cinemas, restaurants, bars, shops, a theatre, hotels. Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich spends a day exploring Potsdamer Platz, a major tourist attraction in the heart of Berlin.

ARCHIV - Menschen sitzen am 18.07.2015 bei Sonnenuntergang auf dem neuen Rheinboulevard am Rhein in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) mit Blick auf den Dom. Die Zahl der Einwohner ist in Nordrhein-Westfalen durch Zuwanderer leicht auf fast 17,9 Millionen Menschen gestiegen. Die größte Stadt in NRW und viertgrößte Stadt Deutschlands ist nach wie vor Köln mit 1,076 Million Einwohnern. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

North Rhine-Westphalia Quiz 13.09.2018

What is the state's most visited tourist attraction? In which city are there almost twice as many bicycles as residents? And what kinds of beer do the people of Cologne and Düsseldorf swear by? Test your knowledge!
©Kyodo/MAXPPP - 03/04/2018 ; Photo taken on April 3, 2018 shows an instruction panel at a stand where visitors can buy special crackers for deer inhabiting Nara Park in western Japan. The panel gives tips on how to safely feed the animals. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Foto: MAXPPP |

Oh deer: Japan park issues tips as animals nibble tourists 03.04.2018

Faced with a growing number of injuries from deer bites, authorities in Japan's Nara Park have issued tips on feeding the hundreds of animals that attract tourists from around the world.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: An oil-soaked penguin wears a sweater whilst housed in a ware-house in Salt River, in Cape Town, 17 July 2000. The oil on their feathers affects the penguin's natural insulation and they consequently feel the cold and are also unable to go back into the ocean to feed. The penguins were rescued from Robben Island after the iron-ore carrier Treasure sank off Cape Town last month releasing fuel oil into the ocean. (Photo credit should read ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Protection of penguins bolsters local economy 12.01.2018

The African penguins of Cape Town are a popular tourist attraction. Around five million people visit the city annually.
Hundreds of Victoria Cruziana plants float over the Salado river water in Piquete Cue, near Limpio, on Asuncion's outskirts, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. This water lily that grows up to 2 meters wide, was according to locals believed to be extinct in the area. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) |

Rare lily pads draw tourists to Paraguay 09.01.2018

An off-the-beaten-path corner of Paraguay has become a tourist attraction this month as visitors flock to see a rare delight floating on a hidden lagoon: giant round water lilies spanning over 1.5 meters (five feet).

