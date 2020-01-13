 Tourism, pollution destroying Dominican Republic′s coral reefs | Global Ideas | DW | 17.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Tourism, pollution destroying Dominican Republic's coral reefs

Mass tourism, overfishing and climate change are the culprits killing coral reefs in the Dominican Republic. Local businesses and conservationists are trying to reverse this man-made triple threat.

People lying on a sandy, palm-lined beach

Project goal: Making nature more resilient in the face of climate change, tourism and other man-made dangers by protecting and restoring mangrove forests, seagrass meadows and coral reefs

Project scope: Providing expertise, equipment and financing to hire staff for projects in 11 Caribbean countries. Since 2014, non-profit conservation group "Fundacion Grupo Puntacana" has revived corals at 60 sites along the Punta Cana coast in the Dominican Republic

Project partner: German state-owned development bank KfW, the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, the International Climate Initiative (IKI), Fundacion Grupo Puntacana

Project financing: The KfW is providing the Dominican conservation group with €800,000 between 2020 and 2022. The group will invest around €400,000 of its own money. The KfW will have provided €25 million in the 11 project countries by 2025.

Some 6.5 million holidaymakers descend upon the Dominican Republic each year to enjoy its glorious palm-lined beaches and turquoise blue waters. 

But mass tourism, polluted water, overfishing and climate change have destroyed an estimated 90 percent of the nation's coral reefs, creating a knock-on effect for the entire coastal ecosystem.

Anglers' nets are now often empty, while the ebb and flow of the tide, rising sea levels and tropical storms carry away more and more of the country's sandy beaches unhindered. In turn that's threatening the very tourism business that's contributed to the destruction in the first place.

Local non-profit Fundacion Grupo Puntacana is trying to reverse the worst effects.

Founded by investor group Grupo Puntacana, which runs a number of hotel resorts in the Dominican Republic, the foundation is restoring coral reefs and establishing protected areas in the hopes of securing the coastal landscape — and the livelihoods of coastal inhabitants.

A film by Tim Schauenberg

DW recommends

Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

What happens when coral gets stressed? Global warming and environmental changes can cause corals to lose their color, and hinder their ability to feed and reproduce. Scientists and policy makers are sounding alarm bells. (25.06.2016)  

Related content

Nordeney

Mudflats, mangroves and marshes — the great coastal protectors 13.01.2020

As sea levels rise, the planet's natural bulwarks against the ocean could help protect the coastline. But these very habitats are also under threat.

Guinea-Bissau Archipelago dos Bissagos Satellitenbild

Mudflats: The world's great coastal protectors 17.01.2020

The rising levels of our global seas poses serious threats to low-lying coastal communities. Nature itself can go some way to offering a solution.

Protest gegen die Trans Mountain Pipeline in Kanada

Rights of nature: Can Indigenous traditions shape environmental law? 05.02.2020

Indigenous ideas of nature are gaining a foothold in mainstream legal systems by making rivers, forests and even rice legal persons. Can rights of nature laws protect ecosystems?

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  