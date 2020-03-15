Tourism in Germany — can it coexist with the coronavirus?

It all ended shortly before midnight. The last beer was drawn and, for the first time in 120 years, the Hofbräuhaus in Munich closed without knowing when it would next open its doors. Coronavirus rules put into effect on Tuesday apply even apply to the world-famous tavern, the destination of almost every tourist visiting Munich.

The Hofbräuhaus, which has long prided itself on being open 365 days a year, had already seen almost half of its guests disappear in recent days.

"We're shutting down the whole operation and we're using the time to fix things. Then we will open again when the risk of infection is reduced," said Managing Director Wolfgang Sperger.

The traditional inn and beer hall is only one of many institutions affected by the restrictions imposed on public life and tourism. Due to the current situation, Cologne Cathedral, which has 6 million visitors a year, is "for the time being only open to people who want to visit it to pray," the cathedral announced on its website.

The Bavarian Palace Administration also announced that all sights, such as Neuschwanstein Castle, are closed to the public until April 19. Only the parks and gardens will remain open until further notice.

Closed - for the first time in 120 years: the Hofbräuhaus in Munich

Tourism is a risk factor

Tourists and business travelers are seen as the transmitters of this new type of coronavirus, which is the reason for its worldwide spread. Carnival events and skiing holidays in northern Italy and Tyrol are thought to have accelerated the spread of the infection throughout Europe.

While only a few tourist facilities, destinations and regions suffered from the absence of guests from Asia, tourism in Germany has now come to a complete standstill. The borders are closed. Hotels are no longer allowed to accommodate tourists. Museums are shut and restaurants have restricted opening hours.

There's a kind of end-of-the-world feeling. Before the ski resorts at the Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain, were closed last Sunday, thousands of skiers went there one last time. Even the ban on visiting the North Sea islands is still being ignored by some travelers.

Schleswig-Holstein slammed on the brakes

In the fight against the corona pandemic, the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein is set to be a tourist-free zone. As of Wednesday, visitors will no longer be allowed to enter the state.

"Traveling into the territory of the state of Schleswig-Holstein for tourist purposes will be prohibited. This can be controlled and enforced," Tourism Minister Bernd Buchholz said.

The only way is to travel there now is for familial or professional reasons. All accommodation facilities, campsites and marinas will be closed to tourists from Wednesday. Tourists have been ordered to leave by Thursday. Day trips will also no longer be allowed to enter the state.

Holiday-makers are to leave islands - Docks of the ferry that runs between Rügen and Hiddensee

Serious consequences for tourism, airlines

After a number of tour operators, particularly TUI — the world's largest, had already suspended their offers on Monday, DER Touristik Deutschland has now also temporarily canceled all tours. The stop will last until March 29. This is the company, which includes the tour operators Dertour, ITS, Jahn Reisen, Meiers Weltreisen, ADAC Reisen and Travelix, response to the global travel warning issued by the German Foreign Ministry.

Like other major airlines, Lufthansa has again substantially reduced its flight schedule due to the increasing number of countries introducing entry stops in response to the pandemic. Starting on Tuesday, 90% of long-haul flights and 80% of short-haul flights in Europe are to be discontinued until April 12, the German airline said.

The measures adopted so far by the German government — an extended reduced working hours compensation, liquidity assistance and tax deferrals — have initially been deemed sufficient, according to the government's aviation coordinator, Thomas Jarzombek. Later, he said, it would be decided whether further aid was necessary.

Existential fears for hotels, restaurants, tour operators

Government Commissioner for Tourism Thomas Bareiß said he considers the travel and tourism industry to be in a critical situation in light of the coronavirus crisis and has called for emergency funds to be made available.

"We must not allow the many restaurants, hotels and companies in the tourism industry with over 3 million employees to disappear," the state secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

The DRV travel association has repeated its call for state support.

"The travel and tourism industry is being particularly hard hit. The room to maneuver is no longer a matter of weeks, but of days. We now need an emergency fund quickly to form a protective shield," said Bareiß. The current loss of income is gone forever, there is no catch-up effect in this industry. "This is an extraordinary situation that requires extraordinary resources."

Rarely so empty — the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Urgent warnings also came from the Dehoga hotel and restaurant association.

"The drop in sales is reaching an unprecedented level," Dehoga President Guido Zöllick said.

Private demand is also noticeably declining. "In the meantime, the entire industry throughout Germany is suffering — whether hotels, restaurants, caterers, pubs, bars, discotheques and clubs, and regardless of whether they are based in the city or in the country," he added.

What's left? Travel in the microcosm of your direct surroundings

In keeping with the saying "live, where others spend their vacation" many people are now able to enjoy their home as if they were on holiday. Although public buildings, such as museums, are also closed to residents, you can rarely enjoy the view of architecture and cityscapes as deserted as they are at present.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



sbc/sms (dpa, Reuters)