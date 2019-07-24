 Tour de France: The dream of a home victory is still alive | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.07.2019

Sports

Tour de France: The dream of a home victory is still alive

Even after a grueling 18th stage in the Alps, a French victory in this year's Tour de France is still possible. Euphoria among the home fans is rising — and that even extends to the French president.

Tour de France | Französische Fans an der Strecke (AFP/J. Pachoud)

The small winter sports resort of Valloire is bursting at the seams as cycling fans from all over the world gather on the 18th stage of the Tour de France. Cafes, bars and restaurants are colorfully decorated, predominantly in the national colours of the French, of course. Albert and his family are also well prepared. They arrived early in the morning from Grenoble and secured a place just before the finish line. "We've been here since 10 a.m.," says the cycling fan while his daughter Anna emerges from under a large parasol.

The sun is shining and has sent the mercury rising to 38 degrees Celsius. The mood is exuberant, the anticipation of the finale of the first Alpine stage increases from minute to minute. "Last year we became football world champions, this year we want to win the Tour de France," says Albert euphorically. "Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot are in a good mood and can both win. That makes us French very happy."

Fans Tour de France in Valloire (DW/T. Klein )

Albert, center, at the finishing line in Valloire.

Macron: 'It would be a historic day'

A French rider on top of the podium in Paris? Bernard Hinault last achieved this 34 years ago. "It's a new era. Now we have Alaphilippe, Pinot or Romain Bardet," explains Dominic, who has set up his (fan) camp next to Albert. "It's good to have young athletes, they are good role models for our children," he adds.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron was enthused by the prospect of a Frenchman finally winning the prestigious round trip. "That would be a historic day," said the head of state. "I would like one of them to bring the yellow jersey to the Champs-Elysees and the other to be second."

A brief moment of shock

While Albert and his family try to keep their own body temperatures at a sustainable level with cool drinks, Alaphilippe and Pinot fight for important places on the second mountain, the Col d'Izoard. "I don't think the tour will be decided today," says Dominic. "They will save their energy for the next two stages. The fans will follow the race on one of the large screens set up along the track. When Alaphilippe has to pull off the Col du Galibier for a moment, Albert and the others get a little nervous. After the 27-year-old Quickstep rider fights his way back to the group of favorites, however, the emotions soon calm down again.

Tour de France - Julian Alaphilippe (Getty Images/M. Bertorello)

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe still holds the yellow jersery after the 18th stage.

In the downhill, the Frenchman then shows all his quality and lets his fans cheer. "Julian, Julian" shouts echo along the narrow streets. In the end, Alaphilippe crosses the finish line not as day winner, but still in yellow. "We are satisfied," says Albert. A French victory is still possible even after the 18th leg. "A victory would make us very proud," says Albert. "It would be a success for the whole nation, we would be very happy."

