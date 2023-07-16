  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US election 2024Paris OlympicsIsrael-Hamas
SportsFrance

Tour de France: Spectator's selfie causes new pileup

July 16, 2023

The Tour de France saw its second major crash in two days when a fan knocked a rider off balance, causing other contenders behind him to hit the ground.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TyE0
Cyclists on the ground after a major crash at the Tour de France
Riders came tumbling down some 130 km (80 miles) from the day's finish lineImage: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS

A spectator caused a major crash at the Tour de France on Sunday when their arm moved into the path of a cyclist.

Live footage of the incident appeared to show the spectator extending their arm to take a selfie.

Their arm clipped American rider Sepp Kuss, causing him to fall sideways and creating a domino effect behind him.

Around half of some 200 riders in the race were either involved in the pile-up or delayed by it.

The selfie incident happened during stage 15 of the Tour de France, around 130 km (80 miles) from the day's finish line.

Tour de France marred by pileups

Kuss, who was knocked off balance by the spectator, is a teammate of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Other cyclists from Team Jumbo–Visma — Nathan van Hooydonck and Dylan van Baarle — were also caught up in the crash.

"Please be always aware when watching cycling at the side of the road," the team tweeted.

All of the riders involved in the accident were able to resume the race.

A cyclist on the ground after a crash at the Tour de France
All of the riders involved in the pileup were able to continue the raceImage: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS

The incident came a day after another major pileup on Saturday that saw dozens of riders hit the ground.

Saturday's crash caused three riders to drop out in the aftermath, with four others abandoning the race later on Saturday.

In 2021, a French woman was fined €1,200 ($1,350) after she held a large sign in the way of the cyclists, causing a massive pileup that forced several riders to pull out of the race.

Last month, Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died after he plunged into a ravine during the Tour de Suisse.

zc/dj (AFP, Retuers)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

John Degenkolb at the 2023 Tour of Belgium

Degenkolb ahead of Tour de France: 'Danger is always there'

Degenkolb ahead of Tour de France: 'Danger is always there'

After the death of Gino Mäder, the cycling world is discussing riders safety ahead of the Tour de France start in Bilbao. Speaking to DW, veteran cyclist John Degenkolb believes athletes must take responsibility.
SportsJune 30, 2023