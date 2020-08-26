 Tour de France: Snails, chateaux and amazing access – but 2020 will be different | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Tour de France: Snails, chateaux and amazing access – but 2020 will be different

The Tour is my most memorable assignment as a journalist, writes DW's Mark Meadows. Coronavirus means interviewing riders as soon as they cross the line is impossible this year, although other perks remain.

Tour de France 2019 11. Etappe Albi - Toulouse (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Roth)

The Tour de France (August 29 – September 20) is not just the world's greatest cycling race because of the riders, climbs and sprint finishes. The Tour is about so much more than sport, it is the very essence of France.

I first covered the Tour as a journalist in 2012. Bradley Wiggins became the first British man to win the yellow jersey. It was also the first time I ate snails, the first time I stayed in a chateau and the first time I fully realized how wacky the Tour is.

This year's race starting in Nice will be different because of the coronavirus crisis. It has already moved from its June-July slot.

Organizers want to make it as much like a normal Tour as possible but riders and team personnel, spectators, and journalists will all be in separate "bubbles". Regular testing is key for teams. Two positive tests and a team is out. Physical distancing away from the race is also paramount, even the kiss for the stage winner from the hostess on the podium is set to be dropped.

What made the Tour unique was how close fans, journalists and riders were in normal times. Having been used to working as a journalist in football, where access to players is very limited, I was amazed in 2012 that I could literally shove a dictaphone in a rider's face as soon as they crossed the line!

Press restrictions

I remember interviewing Mark Cavendish just after a furious sprint finish. He could barely breathe and yet the reporter pack expected a detailed account of the last four hours of hell on the bike!

This year journalists cannot get so close, with special socially-distanced mixed zones set up with only two questions per journalist allowed for each rider. 

Also ingrained in the Tour was the idea the press could mill about outside the team bus.

I had a run in with fellow Briton Wiggins at the 2010 Giro d'Italia which started in Amsterdam as the Icelandic ash cloud threatened more air chaos. I asked him if he was prepared to ride all the way back to Italy. In typical outspoken style Wiggins replied: "I bet it took you ages to come up with that one."

Tour de France 2019 1. Etappe Brüssel (picture-alliance/Pro Shots/G. Deswijzen)

Scenes like this at the opening stage of the 2019 Tour in Brussles are unlikely this year because of coronavirus

At the Tour two years later, he was more reserved with the title on the line. I mentioned to Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford that Bradley had not spoken outside the bus for a few days. Brailsford immediately dragged the rider out to speak to us. Imagine Pep Guardiola doing that! 

This year journalists are not allowed near buses and press conferences will be held via video link back to a socially-distanced press center.

And as a seven-page rulebook sent to media states: "paper results will not be distributed at work stations and will only be shown on screens."

Tour Village

Hospitality pays the bills at the Tour so organizers could not dispense with it but guests will have to stick to COVID-19 regulations, especially at the Village event, which marks the beginning of each stage.

Lots of little stalls fill a central square in the town.

But this year's rules state: "As the health and safety of our guests, riders and staff is our top priority, the Tour de France will take a deliberate approach with limited attendance, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures."

The Village is really a place for cycling aficionados to find out gossip and most importantly nibble on something tasty for lunch. The odd glass of champagne was also on hand – especially in Epernay, the home of the Champagne region.

That day felt very French as I wandered down the busy Avenue de Champagne, which houses the offices of some of the most famous bubbly makers around.

This year guests must wear "appropriate face masks" at all times in socially-distanced hospitality areas, which can be entered via e-ticket on a smartphone to avoid physical contact with security.

Hotels and food

One element of the Tour which may not alter this year is the publicity caravan. Garishly decorated cars, run by sponsors, drive ahead of the peloton and have students throw key rings, hats and sweets at spectators on the roadside.

Authorities accept they cannot stop people standing outside their house. The Tour stages are so long (an average 200 kilometers) that crowds can spread out quite thinly along the route. At the start and finish of a stage, spectator numbers will be limited.

One of the joys of the Tour as a journalist is that you don‘t have to get entangled in the caravan. I barely saw it in 2012 as we took highways to get from the stage start to the finish and bypassed the country roads used by the race. We had to in order to set up at the press center (normally a school or local council office) in good time to file a winner bulletin.

Frankreich Tour de France - Geraint Thomas (picture-alliance/empics/P. Goding)

Journalists will not be able to crowd around riders this year. Access previously was up close and personal

Another aspect of the Tour will stay despite COVID-19. The hotels and the food. Given people book up hotels close to a finish line, and because the next day's stage may start a good distance away, I stayed in accommodation far from the race. This existing tradition will help spread people out this year.

I look back on 2012 and I can't remember a bad hotel. There was a chateau with amazing art on the walls, four poster beds and snails on the menu.

My French friends forced me to try…and with a bit of garlic it isn't half bad.

There was another night we rolled up late at our hotel in beautiful Burgundy. I spied a fast food place down the road. I was conscious I had been spending too much.

But a Frenchman said to me: "As far as anyone is aware, McDonald‘s is closed and the only place to eat is this Michelin star restaurant."

This year's Tour will be different, but it's essence will never change.

  • Eddy Merckx (picture alliance/dpa/D. Stockman)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    A Belgian legend

    On his 75th birthday Eddy Merckx is again in good health following a serious bike accident in October 2019. "I can't complain. I cycle two or three times a week," the Belgian cycling icon said recently. At the start of the Tour de France 2019 in Brussels (photo) Belgian cycling fans paid homage to Merckx with chants and banners.

  • Eddy Merckx (picture alliance/Keystone)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    From novice to world champion

    The son of a grocer, Merckx spent his younger years competing in football, basketball and swimming. At 16, he completed his first cycling race and just three years later he surprisingly won the Road World Championship among the amateurs. To date, he is the youngest title holder of all time. In 1971 in Mendrisio (above) he won his second world title as a professional.

  • Eddy Merckx (picture-alliance/dpa/Belga)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    Success and controversy

    At the 1969 Giro d'Italia, Merckx was banned for alleged doping. However, the cycling governing body, the FICP, overturned his month-long suspension and cleared him to race in the Tour de France. He went on to win six stages and finished almost 18 minutes ahead of the runner-up in Paris.

  • Eddy Merckx (Getty Images/AFP)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    Best for almost 30 years

    In 1972, the Belgian raced again in the jersey of the Italian team "Molteni" and won the Giro and Tour. In October, he dared to attack the hourly world record. At the height of Mexico City, he covered 49.431 kilometers in 60 minutes. Under comparable technical conditions, only Chris Boardman managed to break this record — 28 years later.

  • Eddy Merckx (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Roth)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    The Grand Slam

    His relentless pursuit of victory led to Merckx being given the nickname the "cannibal." He remains one of the few cyclists to win all three big tours. At the Vuelta he triumphed in 1972, he won the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia five times each. For the first time he wore the pink jersey 1968 to the finish.

  • Eddy Merckx (picture alliance/Augenklick/Roth)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    Not a clean hero

    His brilliant career also had its low points: in 1969 he was banned due to unresolved allegations of manipulation by the Giro. "I am convinced that I was the victim of a plot," he later said. However, in 1973 and 1977, pictured, he tested positive again. In 1978 he retired.

  • Eddy Merckx (Getty Images/AFP/K. van Accom)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    At the forefront in retirement

    After his retirement, Merckx remained a prominant figure in cycling: as a national coach of Belgium, an ambassador, a race organizer, and an expert in the media. Of course, he is also there when the Tour de France visits his native Belgium - right at the front of the race.

  • Eddy Merckx (picture-alliance/dpa/G. De Coster)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    Merckx the brand

    After his active career, Merckx built a company for racing bikes, equipping stars such as Michael Schumacher. In 2008, the successful entrepreneur sold his majority share in the company, but the brand remains popular today.

  • Cycling runs in the family for the Merckx (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb)

    Eddy Merckx: A cycling icon turns 75

    Like father, like son

    What does one do as a son of a sports legend? Eddy Merckx's son Axel opted for the obvious but a difficult path: cycling. The young Merckx achieved some good results, including Olympic bronze, 10th in the Tour, and a stage victory in the Giro.

    Author: Joscha Weber


Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  