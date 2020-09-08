Tour de France: Sam Bennett wins stage 10

A late burst from Sam Bennett allowed the Irishman to win a race that lasted 168.5-kilometers and more than three-and-a-hour hours by fractions of a second.

Tuesday's stage saw strong headwinds as the riders crossed from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re but it always looked likely to be one for the sprinters. So it proved, with Bennett edging out Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan finishing third.

The win also means Bennett, who competes for the Deceuninck team, wears the green jersey as the leader of the sprint points competition while Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. Last year's winner Egan Bernal sits in second.

After the race, an emotional Bennett said the close finish meant he wasn't entirely sure that he'd won and that the impact of the victory hadn't quite sunk in yet.

"I don’t think it’s hit me," he said. "I forgot to throw the bike at the line and I thought he’d got me.

"I just want to thank everyone that’s been involved. I want to thank the whole team. I want to thank my wife and everyone around me. You dream of this and you never think it will happen. It took me a while for it to hit me. I’m sorry, I don’t want to be a cry baby."

Earlier in the day, all teams had been cleared to race after a series of coronavirus tests found no positives among the riders. However, race director Christian Prudhomme must leave the race and quarantine for a week after a positive test, while staff members from four teams also tested positive.

The next stage: The Tour moves back inland for stage 11 as riders race from Chatelaillon Plage to Poitiers. A 1.5 kilometer final straight promises another bunched sprint.

mp (Reuters, AP)