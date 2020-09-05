 Tour de France: Nans Peters wins stage 8 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.09.2020

Sports

Tour de France: Nans Peters wins stage 8

An impressive ride from Frenchman Nans Peters has secured him a comfortable win in the Pyrenees. He's the second French rider to win a stage on this year's Tour, but overall title hopes for another favorite look dead.

Nans Peters during his stage eight Tour de France win (Getty Images/AFP/S. Franklin)

After a string of close finishes, Saturday's 141-kilometer (88-mile) mountain trek from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle was won at a canter.

Nans Peters broke away from the rest with about 40 kilometers to go and never looked back, finishing 50 seconds ahead of Tom Skujins in second and Carlos Verona in third.

After the race, Peters explained that he was relying purely on instinct.

"I had no idea what was going on in the stage, I didn't have an earpiece so I was basing everything off of what I could see with my own eyes," he said.

Behind the leaders, Briton Adam Yates managed to hold on to the yellow jersey despite a late surge from Romain Bardet. He leads pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic by three seconds and France's Guillaume Martin by nine.

But fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot struggled yet again. He was dropped on the second ascent of the day, and already looks too far off the pace to become the first Frenchman to win the General Classification since 1985.

mp/mf (Reuters, DPA)

