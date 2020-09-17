 Tour de France: Kwiatkowski and Carapaz with emotional stage 18 win, Roglic close | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.09.2020

Sports

Tour de France: Kwiatkowski and Carapaz with emotional stage 18 win, Roglic close

Ineos teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz crossed the line arm-in-arm in an emotional finish to stage 18. Race leader Primoz Roglic settled for fourth as a maiden Tour triumph moves ever closer.

Tour de France | Etappe 18. | Richard Carapaz und Michal Kwiatkowsk (Stephane Mahe/Reuters)

Primoz Roglic's transformation from ski jumper to Tour de France winner is almost complete after another commanding ride saw the Slovenian finish fourth on stage 18 from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron.

Roglic safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of this year's Tour, moving a big step closer to adding what would be his first Tour win to the Spanish Vuelta title he won last year.

Polish outsider Michal Kwiatkowski won the 175-kilometer stage 18, crossing the line arm-in-arm with teammate Richard Carapaz to complete an emotional Ineos double, after team captain Egan Bernal was forced to withdraw on Wednesday.

But it's Roglic who continues his inexorable march towards Paris with a 57-second lead over compatriot Tadej Pogacar, who finished fifth.

The cushion is more comfortable than it looks, since Roglic will go into Saturday's stage 20 time-trial to La Planche des Belles Filles as the clear favorite. After that, the Champs-Elysees awaits.

mf (AFP/dpa)

