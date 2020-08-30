 Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe takes yellow jersey after second stage win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe takes yellow jersey after second stage win

Julian Alaphilippe left it late to beat Marc Hirschi and Adam Bates to victory in the mountains around Nice. The Frenchman takes the yellow jersey with a fifth stage win in the last four tours.

Julian Alaphilippe celebrates his win (Reuters/S. Franklin)

Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Julian Alaphilippe will wear the yellow jersey after winning Sunday's second stage through the mountains around Nice in a time of 4 hours, 55 minutes and 27 seconds. The win means he takes the overall lead by four seconds after two stages.

In a frenetic finish, the Frenchman managed to edge past Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) and Adam Bates (Mitchelton-Scott), who finished second and third respectively. This is Alaphilippe’s fifth Tour de France stage win but he hadn't been in the best of form.

"I hadn’t won a single race this year yet. But I’ve always remained serious with my training despite the difficult moments I went through," said Alaphilippe. "The yellow jersey is the icing on the cake."

And while Alaphilippe is playing down any hope of winning the overall title in Paris in three weeks, he doesn't intend to let go of his newest item of clothing any time soon.

Quote of the Day: "The yellow jersey has to be respected,'' said Alaphilippe. `"I will defend it with honor.''

The next stage: The Tour de France’s third stage will take place on Monday with the 198-kilometer route between Nice and the Sistron.

ft/mp (DPA; SID)

DW recommends

Tour de France: Snails, chateaux and amazing access – but 2020 will be different

The Tour is my most memorable assignment as a journalist, writes DW's Mark Meadows. Coronavirus means interviewing riders as soon as they cross the line is impossible this year, although other perks remain.  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  