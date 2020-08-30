Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe takes yellow jersey after second stage win

Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Julian Alaphilippe will wear the yellow jersey after winning Sunday's second stage through the mountains around Nice in a time of 4 hours, 55 minutes and 27 seconds. The win means he takes the overall lead by four seconds after two stages.

In a frenetic finish, the Frenchman managed to edge past Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) and Adam Bates (Mitchelton-Scott), who finished second and third respectively. This is Alaphilippe’s fifth Tour de France stage win but he hadn't been in the best of form.

"I hadn’t won a single race this year yet. But I’ve always remained serious with my training despite the difficult moments I went through," said Alaphilippe. "The yellow jersey is the icing on the cake."

And while Alaphilippe is playing down any hope of winning the overall title in Paris in three weeks, he doesn't intend to let go of his newest item of clothing any time soon.

Quote of the Day: "The yellow jersey has to be respected,'' said Alaphilippe. `"I will defend it with honor.''

The next stage: The Tour de France’s third stage will take place on Monday with the 198-kilometer route between Nice and the Sistron.

ft/mp (DPA; SID)