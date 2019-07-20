 Tour de France: Emanuel Buchmann keeps impressing | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Tour de France: Emanuel Buchmann keeps impressing

He might not have won a stage yet and might have lost a spot in the overall classification, but after the 15th stage of the 2019 Tour de France, German rider Emanuel Buchmann's chances of a podium finish have improved.

Tour de France | 15. Etappe | Emanuel Buchmann (picture-alliance/dpa/Augenklick/Roth)

Soaking wet, riders arrived at the finish line in Foix Prat d'Albis. Sweat and rain had covered the riders across the 185.5 kilometers and 4,700 climbing meters of stage 15. Water kept dripping off Emanuel Buchmann's helmet. The 26-year-old wasn't sad, because even though the German rider lost the day, he is winning plenty of ground.

After finishing fourth on the legendary Tourmalet, Buchmann finished fourth fastest again behind stage winner Simon Yates, the impressive Thibaut Pinot and Mikel Landa. In the process, he left defending champion Geraint Thomas in his dust and easily passed the man in the yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe. "It went well again. I'm really happy with this result," Buchmann told "ARD" afterwards.

Buchmann comfortably stays in touch

A closer look at the results and it's clear to understand Buchmann's good mood. At the start of the stage, the German sat fifth overall, just three minutes and 12 seconds behind Alaphilippe. By the end of the day, he is sixth overall but two minutes and 14 seconds behind. Things are suddenly looking much tighter in the top six.

Alaphilippe not only lost half a minute, but the Frenchman also had to recognize that his body struggled on stage 15. With a painful expression on his face, the fan favorite draped himself over a fence for minutes after crossing the line, gasping for air. Buchmann, on the other hand, was all smiles talking to the media afterwards. "I saved a bit of strength in the first few stages, never wasting anything, which is why I'm in top form now."

A rest and then into the alps

Six kilometers ahead of the finish, Pinot attacked and made life harder for the overall leaders. Defending champion Thomas and Dutchman Steven Kruisswijk couldn't keep up. Not Buchmann though, who didn't struggle with the change in pace. Two kilometers later, he had to let Pinot and Colombian Egan Bernal go. Buchmann couldn't catch Pinot, who jumped up to fourth from sixth in the overall classification, but he crossed the line with Bernal.

Julian Alaphilippe looked tired at the end of stage 15, but still has the yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe looked tired at the end of stage 15, but still has the yellow jersey

"Pinot was just too strong today," said Buchmann, who continues to humbly state that his goal is a top-ten finish. Is there anything that can unsettle the German? "A stage win maybe, or perhaps something bigger."

Both are not unrealistic for the German this year. "You can definitely win the Tour de France with him," Austrian teammate Gregor Mühlberger said. Team manager Ralph Denk labeled Buchmann "one of the best in the world".

After one rest day, the riders return to the bike on Tuesday and will be faced with the Alps. It's not only the riders who will be rising either, as temperatures are expected to soar, perhaps by even 10 degrees. At that point, physical condition will play an even greater role - which will be music to Buchmann's ears.

DW recommends

Tour de France: Home riders Alaphilippe and Pinot on a roll

French riders are thriving in the picturesque Pyrenees mountains. Thibaut Pinot has dragged himself back into contention after a major setback, while overall leader Julian Alaphilippe powers on. (20.07.2019)  

Germany's Tour de France hope Emanuel Buchmann: 'I'm not a born captain'

He speaks softly and isn't one to seek the limelight. But after strong performances for Bora-Hansgrohe, Emanuel Buchmann is set to captain the team for the Tour de France – and push for a top-10 finish. (05.07.2019)  

Related content

TOUR DE FRANCE 2019 - 14. Etappe Tarbes - Tourmalet | Thibaut Pinot

Tour de France: Home riders Alaphilippe and Pinot on a roll 20.07.2019

French riders are thriving in the picturesque Pyrenees mountains. Thibaut Pinot has dragged himself back into contention after a major setback, while overall leader Julian Alaphilippe powers on.

Tour de France 2016 Emanuel Buchmann

Germany's Tour de France hope Emanuel Buchmann: 'I'm not a born captain' 05.07.2019

He speaks softly and isn't one to seek the limelight. But after strong performances for Bora-Hansgrohe, Emanuel Buchmann is set to captain the team for the Tour de France – and push for a top-10 finish.

Radsport Tour de France Caleb Ewan

'Aerosprinter' Caleb Ewan opens Tour de France account 17.07.2019

Australia's sprint specialist Caleb Ewan has put early disappointments to one side to claim his first stage on the Tour de France. Mark Cavendish may be absent this year, but his aerodynamic sprint style's still on show.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  