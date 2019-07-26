 Tour de France: Egan Bernal set to win maiden title | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Tour de France: Egan Bernal set to win maiden title

Colombian rider Egan Bernal has all but secured his first Tour de France title after a fourth placed finish in stage 20 on Saturday. Bernal crossed the line with 2018 winner Geraint Thomas and will wrap it up on Sunday.

Tour de France 20. Etappe Egan Bernal (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

Egan Bernal will ride the ceremonial race into Paris on Sunday as a champion after safely negotiating a shortened penultimate stage to wrap up his maiden Tour de France victory on Saturday.

The Colombian will become the first rider from South America to claim the title and merely needs to make sure he crosses the line down the Champs Elysees on Sunday, with tradition dictating that the yellow jersey holder is not attacked on the final stage. 

"It'll need some time to sink in and for me to realise what's happening," Bernal said. "Tomorrow in Paris will be something. It must be amazing in Colombia."

Saturday's rain-hit stage from Albertville to fellow Alpine ski resort Val Thorens was reduced by 71 kilometres to just 59km because of landslides and severe weather warnings. It was won by Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, a champion in 2014, with Bernal finishing fourth on the climb.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas will finish second overall. The British rider is 1 minute 11 seconds adrift of Bernal, having helped his team-mate to overall victory in the penultimate stage. The Team Ineos riders held hands as they crossed the line.

Bernal's win has been built on consistent performances in the mountains. Like many cyclists from his country, he's an excellent climber and thrived in high altitude. As such, it was fitting that he delivered his final strike in the Iseran mountain pass.

mp (AP, AFP)

Watch video 12:35

Reporter - A women's Tour de France?

DW recommends

Tour de France: Confusion and chaos as extreme weather halts race

Hail, flooding, mudslides: the 19th stage was chaotic and aborted prematurely. Egan Bernal seized the yellow jersey and Thibaut Pinot was forced to retire - but this stage will be remembered for the adverse conditions. (26.07.2019)  

Geraint Thomas: 'It's really good to have made it to the top'

For years, 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas toiled in the obscurity of being a domestique to Sky teammate Chris Froome. The Welsh rider spoke to DW about his development as a rider and his newfound fame. (24.08.2018)  

Tour de France: Emanuel Buchmann happy to ride under the radar

Germany's Emanuel Buchmann is sixth in the overall rankings and within striking distance of the yellow jersey. If the 26-year-old is going to go for it, he’s bound to do so in the upcoming stages in the Alps. (23.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Reporter - A women's Tour de France?  

Related content

Tour de France 2019 | 19. Etappe Abbruch

Tour de France: Confusion and chaos as extreme weather halts race 26.07.2019

Hail, flooding, mudslides: the 19th stage was chaotic and aborted prematurely. Egan Bernal seized the yellow jersey and Thibaut Pinot was forced to retire - but this stage will be remembered for the adverse conditions.

Tour de France | 15. Etappe | Emanuel Buchmann

Tour de France: Emanuel Buchmann keeps impressing 21.07.2019

He might not have won a stage yet and might have lost a spot in the overall classification, but after the 15th stage of the 2019 Tour de France, German rider Emanuel Buchmann's chances of a podium finish have improved.

Tour de France

Tour de France: Matteo Trentin triumphs ahead of Alps showdown 24.07.2019

The Italian Matteo Trentin triumphed on the 17th stage as the favorites remain cautious ahead of a gruelling showdown in the Alps that will ultimately decide this tour. The suspense is intensifying.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  