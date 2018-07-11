Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen takes stage 8, Greg Van Amervaet keeps overall lead

Dylan Groenewegen won a second consecutive stage in the Tour de France on Saturday, sprinting to the finish in Amiens Metropol to win.

The Dutch cyclist outlasted Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria to finish the mostly flat 181-kilometer (112-mile) stage - which started in Dreux in northern France - in 4 hours, 23 minutes and 36 seconds.

Groenewegen, 25, won Friday's 231-kilometer seventh stage,his first career stage win at the Tour de France.

"My shape is getting better by the day, I'm proud that I won again today," said Groenewegen.

Yellow jersey bearer Greg Van Amervaet picked up a one-second bonus overall during an intermediate bonus sprint to increase his overall lead over Geriant Thomas to seven seconds. The Belgian cyclist has held the yellow jersey since the time trial in stage three on Monday.

Defending champion Chris Froome remained more than a minute behind Van Amervaet.

Sunday's 154-kilometer ninth stage from Arras to Roubiax will be the final stage before the riders' rest day on Monday.

