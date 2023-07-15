  1. Skip to content
Tour de France: Dozens of cyclists caught in major pile-up

29 minutes ago

The bicycle race was paused for 25 minutes due to a major crash involving riders from almost every team. Three cyclists were forced to drop out of the contest.

Cyclists waiting for the Tour de France to resume
Tour de France organizers halted the race for 25 minutes after the pile-upImage: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

Two Tour de France cyclists were rushed to hospital and dozens of others were injured in a large crash in the French Alps on Saturday.

Organizers were forced to halt stage 14 of the race for 25 minutes so that cyclists could receive medical attention.

The pile-up was reportedly caused when a cyclist slipped in a bend after a sudden downpour, 5 km (3 miles) into mountainous leg of the race on Saturday.

It was was the first major crash of this year's Tour de France and it involved almost all of the teams in the race.

Numerous injuries in stage 14

Up to 25 riders hit the tarmac while traveling at around 50 km/h (30 mph) and 50 more riders were blocked by the incident.

Spain's Antonio Pedrero was carried away on a stretcher and South African cyclist Louis Meintjes was also hospitalized with a broken collarbone.

Shorty after the race resumed, Colombian Esteban Chaves was also forced to quit.

Tour de France cyclists waiting behind official cars for the race to resume
The pile-up occurred just 5 kilometers (3 miles) into stage 14 of the Tour de FranceImage: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

In a separate incident later on Saturday, French rider Romain Bardet and English rider James Shaw crashed during a high-speed descent. Both subsequently pulled out of the race. 

The latest incident comes after recent fatal crash involving Gino Maeder in the Tour de Switzerland last month. 

