Sports

Tour de France: Caleb Ewan wins stage 11

Australian rider Caleb Ewan was victorious after a chaotic stage 11 finish complete with controversy. Peter Sagan and stage 10 winner Sam Bennett were among those competing at the last but Ewan edged it.

Caleb Ewan celebrates after winning stage 11 (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Roth)

After being beaten to the line by the barest of margins on Tuesday, Caleb Ewan took his turn on Wednesday, snatching victory on the 167.5 kilometer Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers stage after a last gasp dash.

In the second consecutive stage dominated by the sprinters, Ewan flew past Peter Sagan, Sam Bennett and Wout van Aert to take victory, though it appeared that there was contact between Sagan and Van Aert in the vital closing stages. In the end, Sagan claimed second, Bennett third and Van Aert fourth. For now, at least.

Like Bennett the day before, Ewan was not certain he'd won until the result was confirmed after the race, and he said it was heart and not head that got him over the line.

"It was very very hectic," explained the Australian, who rides for UCI WorldTeam Lotto–Soudal. "I was really close to the front with 2 kilometers to go, I was more forward than I wanted to be, especially with a headwind finish, but I dropped back into the bunch a little bit and from there it was quite crazy.

"I just had to keep calm and wait for the right gap to open, and it did in the end, quite late but I just had a real desire to win after yesterday. I was quite disappointed with my sprint and I was happy to repay my teammates with a win."

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, with last year's winner, Egan Bernal, 21 seconds behind.

The next stage: The trek between Chauvigny and Sarran Correze is the longest of this year's Tour at  218 kilometers. It's hilly and features a tough final section, fortune may favor the brave.

mp (DPA, Reuters)

