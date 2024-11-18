Spur's Rodrigo Bentancur banned for racist slur

The Tottenham midfielder has received a 7-match ban for comments made about teammate Son Heung-min.

Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has received a seven-match ban for a racist remark made about South Korean teammate Son Heung-min during a television interview.

The English Football Association said in a statement that an independent commission also imposed a £100,000 (€119,700) fine on the player.

"It was further alleged that this constitutes an "aggravated breach"... as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin," the statement added.

The FA said that Bentancur denied the charge but the independent Regulatory Commission "found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing."

What was said

In June, the host of Uruguayan television programme Por La Camiseta, asked Bentancur for a Spurs player's shirt, to which he replied, "Sonny's?", adding: "Or one of Sonny’s cousins as they all look more or less the same."

Bentancur was charged in September and apologised to Son after a clip from the show was widely circulated.

"The Player initially showed remorse and took responsibility for his actions and offered full and (we have no doubt) sincere apologies. In our view, that was greatly to his credit," the independent commission said.

"It was not to his credit that, thereafter, he elected to deny the charge on grounds which, on their face, undermined that initial, commendable reaction," the commission said in its written reasons.

Bentancur, who also represents the Uruguay national football team, will miss Premier League fixtures against Manchester City on Saturday as well as home games against Liverpool and Chelsea in December, among others.

