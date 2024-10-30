Torrential rains slam Spain, several dead

Torrential rains slam Spain, several deadOctober 30, 2024
Several bodies were found by rescue workers in Spain's flood-hit eastern region of Valencia, Carlos Mazon, the head of the regional government, said Wednesday.
"Dead bodies have been found, but out of respect for the families, we are not going to provide any further data," Mazon said.
Officials said on Tuesday that at least seven people were missing — a truck driver in the Valencia region and six people in the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete.
Torrential rains lashed several parts of southeastern Spain, causing flash floods that swept roads and towns on Tuesday.
Authorities prompted residents to take shelter at home and issued red alerts in the eastern Valencia region, with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rainfall.
Emergency rescues underway
Dozens of videos circulating on social media showed people stuck in floodwaters, with many clinging to trees to avoid being swept away.
The flash floods swept cars off roads, disrupted rail service in large swathes of eastern Spain, and interrupted flight operations.
A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities confirmed no passengers were hurt.
Spain's national rail operator said it had suspended all rail services in the Valencia region "until the situation returns to normal for the safety of passengers."
Schools and sporting events were shut on Wednesday, and parks remained closed.
Police and rescue workers airlifted people facing the threat of drowning. Authorities also deployed an emergency rescue brigade of Spain's army to expedite the rescue efforts.
