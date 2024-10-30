Torrential rains slam Spain, several dead

According to Spanish officials several people are missing after flash floods hit southeastern regions, including Valencia and Albacete.

Several bodies were found by rescue workers in Spain's flood-hit eastern region of Valencia, Carlos Mazon, the head of the regional government, said Wednesday.

"Dead bodies have been found, but out of respect for the families, we are not going to provide any further data," Mazon said.

Officials said on Tuesday that at least seven people were missing — a truck driver in the Valencia region and six people in the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete.

In some cases, rescue teams used helicopters to rescue people trapped in floodwaters Image: Víctor Fernández/EUROPA PRESS/dpa/picture alliance

Torrential rains lashed several parts of southeastern Spain, causing flash floods that swept roads and towns on Tuesday.

Authorities prompted residents to take shelter at home and issued red alerts in the eastern Valencia region, with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rainfall.

Emergency rescues underway

Dozens of videos circulating on social media showed people stuck in floodwaters, with many clinging to trees to avoid being swept away.

The flash floods swept cars off roads, disrupted rail service in large swathes of eastern Spain, and interrupted flight operations.

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities confirmed no passengers were hurt.

Spain's national rail operator said it had suspended all rail services in the Valencia region "until the situation returns to normal for the safety of passengers."

Flash floods swept away cars and have disrupted rail services in Spain Image: Gregorio Marrero/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Schools and sporting events were shut on Wednesday, and parks remained closed.

Police and rescue workers airlifted people facing the threat of drowning. Authorities also deployed an emergency rescue brigade of Spain's army to expedite the rescue efforts.

mfi/lo (Reuters, dpa)