Torrential rains slam eastern Spain

Dozens of people have died after torrential rains caused flash floods in eastern. Emergency services are urging citizens to avoid road travel and follow official updates.

Dozens of people have died after torrential rains lashed several parts of Valencia, a province in eastern Spain. Subsequent flash floods swept cars off roads, disrupted rail service in large swathes of the area and interrupted flight operations. The storms also left parts of Valencia without power.

Schools and sporting events were shut on Wednesday and parks remained closed. Over 1,000 emergency response troops have been deployed to the affected areas. Emergency services have urged citizens to avoid any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources.