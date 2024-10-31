  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentEurope

Torrential rains slam eastern Spain

October 31, 2024

Dozens of people have died after torrential rains caused flash floods in eastern. Emergency services are urging citizens to avoid road travel and follow official updates.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mOEm
Residents look at piled-up cars swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain
Image: Alberto Saiz/AP Photo/picture alliance

Dozens of people have died after torrential rains lashed several parts of Valencia, a province in eastern Spain. Subsequent flash floods swept cars off roads, disrupted rail service in large swathes of the area and interrupted flight operations. The storms also left parts of Valencia without power.

Schools and sporting events were shut on Wednesday and parks remained closed. Over 1,000 emergency response troops have been deployed to the affected areas. Emergency services have urged citizens to avoid any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources.

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

external

Reporter: This deadly flooding in Spain is unprecedented

Spain is grappling with the worst flash flooding in decades. A deluge of rain overnight created torrents that killed nearly 100 people in the eastern region, with many more missing. DW's Cristina Cubas-Blasco reports from Valencia.
CatastropheOctober 30, 202403:54 min
A rescue worker standing with her hands clasped above her head

Spain: Severe flooding leaves more than 60 dead

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in large parts of Spain and dozens of people are still missing.
CatastropheOctober 30, 20247 images
Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain

How is climate change impacting flooding around the world?

As Europe battles floods, five visualizations to help understand the role climate change is playing in extreme rainfall.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 30, 2024
A team of rescue workers in a flooded street in Spain

Spain's Valencia, Andalusia regions hit by deadly floods

Eastern and southern Spain are facing one of the worst natural disasters to hit the European nation in recent years.
CatastropheOctober 30, 2024
Cars are being swept away by water after floods preceded by heavy rains caused a river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain

Death toll expected to rise after flash floods in Spain

Severe weather warnings are in effect for 10 Spanish regions, including Andalusia, Murcia and Valencia.
CatastropheOctober 30, 202401:21 min
external

'Cold drop' phenomenon brings deadly flash floods to Spain

The south of Spain has been inundated by torrential rain and flash floods. Jounalist Stephen Burgen reports.
CatastropheOctober 30, 202402:46 min
Philippinen Pugad 2024 | Überschwemmungen auf der Insel

Climate change: Islanders plan for flood-adapted homes

There's a long-term plan to relocate these residents, but is their own plan more sustainable?
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 18, 202403:38 min