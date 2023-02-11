  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Mayor John Tory speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Toronto
Mayor John Tory speaks during a news conference at City Hall in TorontoImage: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsCanada

Toronto Mayor resigns after admitting affair with staffer

48 minutes ago

Toronto Mayor John Tory has stepped down after it wass reported that he had an affair with a staff member.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NMAh

The mayor of Toronto, Canada's largest city, has resigned after acknowledging that he had an affair with a former staff member.

John Tory announced his departure in a late night media conference on Friday and said that the relationship had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall.

The resignation came shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported that the 68-year-old moderate conservative had an affair with a much younger staff member.

"I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part,'' Tory said.

"It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years and I were enduring many lengthy periods apart while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic," he said.

"As a result, I have decided I will step down as Mayor so I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family," Tory added.

Tory did not identify the staffer in his statement.

The woman was reportedly a 31-year-old adviser.

Tory was first elected mayor in 2014 and recently won a third term.

He said in his statement that he is "deeply sorry'' to the people of Toronto.

dvv/ar (AP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A formation of US Air Force F-35 fighter jets at Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska

US shoots down unknown object over Alaska, White House says

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks past election poster

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi

Can India's judiciary maintain its independence?

Can India's judiciary maintain its independence?

Law and Justice14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Refugees rescused by aid organization Ocean Viking in a rubber boat

Germany mulls sending refugees to Africa

Germany mulls sending refugees to Africa

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A car is filled up with gasoline at a petrol station in Munich, Germany on June 22, 2022

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Irland | Wandgemälde Jina Mahsa Amini in Dublin

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Conflicts13 hours ago14:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

PoliticsFebruary 9, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage