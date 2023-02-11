Toronto Mayor resigns after admitting affair with staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory has stepped down after it wass reported that he had an affair with a staff member.

The mayor of Toronto, Canada's largest city, has resigned after acknowledging that he had an affair with a former staff member.

John Tory announced his departure in a late night media conference on Friday and said that the relationship had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall.

The resignation came shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported that the 68-year-old moderate conservative had an affair with a much younger staff member.

"I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part,'' Tory said.

"It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years and I were enduring many lengthy periods apart while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic," he said.

"As a result, I have decided I will step down as Mayor so I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family," Tory added.

Tory did not identify the staffer in his statement.

The woman was reportedly a 31-year-old adviser.

Tory was first elected mayor in 2014 and recently won a third term.

He said in his statement that he is "deeply sorry'' to the people of Toronto.

