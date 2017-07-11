Tornado destroys villages in Czech Republic

A tornado in the southeastern part of the Czech Republic left dozens of people injured, regional health authorities said Thursday.

"We estimate the number of injured people at 100-150, ranging from children to senior citizens," Czech rescue spokeswoman Michaela Bothova said.

The tornado damaged several villages, including the town of Hodonin, which lies on the Czech-Slovak border.

The gusts of the tornado may be the strongest in the Czech Republic's history, as its wind speed reached F3-F4 levels, according to a meteorologist on Czech TV.

More to follow...

wd/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)