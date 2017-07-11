 Top US diplomat arrives in Afghanistan for troop withdrawal talks | News | DW | 15.04.2021

News

Top US diplomat arrives in Afghanistan for troop withdrawal talks

Anthony Blinken is looking to drum up support for President Joe Biden's plan to withdraw all troops. He briefed both Afghan and US officials on the next steps.

Antony Blinken meets with Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday, in order to show support and brief officials on President Joe Biden's plans to withdraw all American troops from the country.

Following Biden's announcement, NATO allies also agreed to leave Afghanistan, starting from May 1.

Blinken met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior US officials in Kabul. He briefed them on Biden's announcement to end the ongoing war, which began after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"The reason I'm here, so quickly after the president's speech last night, is to demonstrate literally, by our presence, that we have an enduring and ongoing commitment to Afghanistan," Blinken said at the US embassy in Kabul.

Watch video 04:37

Afghanistan: Is it the right time to pull troops out?

lc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

